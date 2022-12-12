Former Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley.

The popular figure, who had two spells at Fratton Park, has agreed a role with League Two outfit Crawley.

Keeley has been out of the pro game for a year since leaving Ipswich Town last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61-year-old focussed on his goalkeeping coaching school in that time after a stint with Hawks, but has now taken up the opportunity to join Matt Etherington’s set-up after he arrived as Kevin Betsy’s successor last month.

Keeley had a successful playing career in the game where he was most closely linked with a four-year stay with Brighton.

The Londoner joined Pompey in 2007 as part of the academy set-up, before moving into the first-team set-up three years later.

Keeley went to Blackburn with Michael Appleton on 2013 and later had spells with Brighton and Chinese outfit Guangzhou City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then made as surprise return to Pompey as part of Paul Cook’s staff in 2016, with the League Two title arriving a year later.

Keeley departed with Cook to Ipswich in May of last year, before leaving Portman Road after Cook’s sacking at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The respected coach told how he was looking forward to getting back into the day-to-day duties in the pro ranks once again.