Popular Portsmouth figure makes return to game as former Blackburn Rovers, Brighton and Ipswich Town man joins League Two side
Former Pompey goalkeeper coach John Keeley is back in professional football.
The popular figure, who had two spells at Fratton Park, has agreed a role with League Two outfit Crawley.
Keeley has been out of the pro game for a year since leaving Ipswich Town last December.
The 61-year-old focussed on his goalkeeping coaching school in that time after a stint with Hawks, but has now taken up the opportunity to join Matt Etherington’s set-up after he arrived as Kevin Betsy’s successor last month.
Keeley had a successful playing career in the game where he was most closely linked with a four-year stay with Brighton.
The Londoner joined Pompey in 2007 as part of the academy set-up, before moving into the first-team set-up three years later.
Keeley went to Blackburn with Michael Appleton on 2013 and later had spells with Brighton and Chinese outfit Guangzhou City.
He then made as surprise return to Pompey as part of Paul Cook’s staff in 2016, with the League Two title arriving a year later.
Keeley departed with Cook to Ipswich in May of last year, before leaving Portman Road after Cook’s sacking at the end of the year.
The respected coach told how he was looking forward to getting back into the day-to-day duties in the pro ranks once again.
Keeley told Crawley’s official site: ’I would like to thank Crawley Town Football Club for this opportunity to return to professional football. I can’t wait to get started.’