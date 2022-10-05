The Leicester City loanee has endured an underwhelming start to Ewood Park life following his arrival at the end of August.

The striker has been handed five outings to date, with four coming off the bench, as he strives to force his way into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

However, Hirst was presented with a glorious opportunity to establish himself as Blackburn’s hero in Tuesday night’s Championship trip to Cardiff.

Trailing 1-0 through Mark Harris’ 83th-minute goal, Rovers won a penalty five minutes into time added-on after Ryan Allsop fouled Dominic Hyam.

Hirst, who had been introduced off the bench for John Buckley in the 57th minute, was entrusted with spot-kick duties.

Yet Allsop, who featured twice for Pompey in the 2015-16 play-offs, dived to his left to save the striker’s penalty and secure the hosts victory.

It provided the Bluebirds’ interim boss Mark Hudson with a maiden win, while prolongs Hirst’s agonising start to Blackburn beginnings.

Ryan Allsop saves George Hirst's stoppage-time penalty in Blackburn's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff on Tuesday night. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Having been handed a start for his debut in a 3-2 defeat to Bristol City, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has subsequently appeared as a substitute in four successive matches.

Hirst also experienced a slow beginning at Fratton Park, yet, as Pompey fans will testify, he eventually found his feet and proved a hugely popular figure.

After 13 matches without a goal, albeit consisting of just two starts, the centre-forward’s season lifted off in November 2021.

A goal and man-of-the-match display against Crystal Palace Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy sparked his form significantly, earning him a regular spot ahead of John Marquis.

George Hirst was a popular figure at Fratton Park, finishing as top scorer in 2021-22. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hirst ended up netting 15 times in 46 matches to finish as the Blues’ leading scorer, including 11 goals in his last 17 outings.

Danny Cowley was desperate to bring him back to Fratton Park for another loan, while League One rivals Ipswich had a bid rejected.

