The left-back made 99 appearances for the Blues before leaving in May 2017

A popular Pompey title winner is finally booked for a Fratton Park reunion - more than seven years after he left.

Enda Stevens’ last match on the south coast was in May 2017 in the Blues’ memorable 6-1 triumph over Cheltenham.

After two outstanding years, he bowed out with the League Two crown, The News/Sports Mail Player Of The Season, and the Players’ Player Of The Season.

Signing for Sheffield United shortly afterwards, he went on to be a pivotal member of Chris Wilder’s side which reached the Premier League, totalling 68 appearances in the top-flight.

Enda Stevens will be returning to Fratton Park next season with Stoke. He made 99 appearances for Pompey before leaving in May 2017. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

The left-back has spent this season with Stoke, albeit in an injury-hampered campaign which saw them escape relegation.

Nonetheless, Stevens, who turns 34 next month, has signed a new 12-month deal to remain with the Potters.

And that puts him on track to face Pompey in the Championship next season, having operated in different divisions since the day he left.

The fixture list isn’t announced until June 26, yet the Republic of Ireland international will have the opportunity to play once more at Fratton Park in 2024-25 - and he’s sure to get an excellent reception.

Stevens was Paul Cook’s third signing as Pompey boss, joining in June 2015 following his release from Aston Villa.

After loan spells at Doncaster (twice), Northampton and Notts County, the left-back needed to settle at a club offering regular first-team football - and he flourished at Fratton Park.

He missed just two league matches during his two Blues seasons, totalling 99 appearances and one goal, before opting to leave at the end of his contract and join Sheffield United in May 2017.

Newly-promoted to the Championship, Stevens established himself as a flying left wing-back during six Bramall Lane seasons, amassing 202 games and eight goals.

He moved to Stoke on a free transfer in July 2023, yet a calf injury, followed by hamstring strain, ruled him out for three-and-a-half months before coming back at the season’s end.

Enda Stevens left Pompey after winning the League Two title in May 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Yet his return to the side in March coincided with a remarkable run of four wins and three draws in their final eight matches to stay up, earning him a new 12-month deal.

‘He brought quality to our side with and without the ball, as well as the wisdom of having seen everything there is to see at this level, and that helped us immensely in those high-pressure games.

‘Enda’s performances towards the back end of the season will not have gone unnoticed by our fans, who I believe will be pleased to have him back for next season.

‘As someone who knows what it takes to be successful in Championship football and beyond, he has a wealth of knowledge from which our younger players can benefit.’