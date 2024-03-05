Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-time Pompey trophy winner is closing in on yet more glory - at the age of 35.

Gareth Evans left a long Football League career behind to join Northern Premier League side Radcliffe in September 2022.

Now he’s on the verge of capturing yet more success, with the Manchester-based club running away with their league.

Gareth Evans in in the verge of another league title - at the age of 35. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Boro are presently 15 points clear with a match in hand on second-placed Hyde United as they show no sign of easing up on their relentless title pursuit.

It's developing into an outstanding season for Anthony Johnson’s men, who have won 23 of their 31 league matches so far, scoring 88 times.

Evans has found games hard to come by of late, yet remains part of the squad, making six appearances and scoring once.

Turning 36 next month, it represents the opportunity for cherished late success in the twilight of a playing career which began with Macclesfield Town in 2007.

The attacking midfield, of course, is fondly remembered by the Pompey faithful for his five-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, during which he won the League Two title and the Checkatrade Trophy.

Signed on a free transfer in July 2015 following a successful trial under Paul Cook, the former Manchester United apprentice went on to total 218 games and 38 goals.

He also entered Blues folklore for his memorable choice of song during the Southsea Common title party in May 2017.

Gareth Evans and Christian Burgess celebrate League Two promotion at Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler

The former Pompey captain left Fratton Park in September 2020 to join ex-club Bradford, where he made 52 appearances, scoring three times.

That proved to be his final Football League club before dropping into non-league with Radcliffe, where he’s enjoying his second season.

Evans regards Pompey as the best time of a career which has exceeded 600 appearances and is approaching 100 goals.