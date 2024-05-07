Popular title-winning Portsmouth skipper to return to Blues action for fundraising fixture

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A title-winning captain is to pull on a Blues shirt once again with the Pompey Legends back in action.

‘Touchline’ Tony Male’s star-studded side are visiting Liss Athletic on Sunday (May 12) in a fundraising friendly.

And among Pompey’s line-up will be Michael Doyle, the skipper of the 2016-17 League Two champions under Paul Cook.

Among others joining him are Paul Robinson, Guy Butters, Lee Bradbury, Dave Waterman, Rowan Vine and Lee Molyneaux in a strong team.

While Danny Hollands and David Birmingham are also potential selections, with the side to be finalised closer to the day.

Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle is set to line-up against Liss Athletic. Picture: Getty Images
Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle is set to line-up against Liss Athletic. Picture: Getty Images

In addition, Liss are hoping ex-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp will also be in attendance for the afternoon.

The Blues’ old-boys have lent their support to Liss, who are seeking to raise £3,750 to supplement Football Foundation funding for new pitch maintenance.

The Newman Collard Park-based club run teams for children aged six and upwards, catering for more than 300 youngsters.

In addition to the match, which kicks-off at 2pm, a raffle is also taking place, with a Pompey training ground experience up for grabs, consisting of lunch with coaches and meeting the players.

Other prizes include two tickets for a 2024-25 Blues fixture, which next season will be in the Championship, while a commemorative programme will be on sale for £3.

The fundraiser takes place on Sunday, May 12, at Newman Collard Park, with a 2pm kick-off time.

