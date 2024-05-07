Popular title-winning Portsmouth skipper to return to Blues action for fundraising fixture
A title-winning captain is to pull on a Blues shirt once again with the Pompey Legends back in action.
‘Touchline’ Tony Male’s star-studded side are visiting Liss Athletic on Sunday (May 12) in a fundraising friendly.
And among Pompey’s line-up will be Michael Doyle, the skipper of the 2016-17 League Two champions under Paul Cook.
Among others joining him are Paul Robinson, Guy Butters, Lee Bradbury, Dave Waterman, Rowan Vine and Lee Molyneaux in a strong team.
While Danny Hollands and David Birmingham are also potential selections, with the side to be finalised closer to the day.
In addition, Liss are hoping ex-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp will also be in attendance for the afternoon.
The Blues’ old-boys have lent their support to Liss, who are seeking to raise £3,750 to supplement Football Foundation funding for new pitch maintenance.
The Newman Collard Park-based club run teams for children aged six and upwards, catering for more than 300 youngsters.
In addition to the match, which kicks-off at 2pm, a raffle is also taking place, with a Pompey training ground experience up for grabs, consisting of lunch with coaches and meeting the players.
Other prizes include two tickets for a 2024-25 Blues fixture, which next season will be in the Championship, while a commemorative programme will be on sale for £3.
The fundraiser takes place on Sunday, May 12, at Newman Collard Park, with a 2pm kick-off time.
