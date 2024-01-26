News you can trust since 1877
Port Vale v Portsmouth: How Blues will line up with big selection and formation calls to make

Pompey go to Port Vale tomorrow looking to retain their place at the top of League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT

Boss John Mousinho has some big decisions to make both over formation, after playing a back three at Fleetwood, and whether to start the likes of new boy Myles Peart-Harris after his arrival from Brentford.

Here’s how we think the Blues will go at Vale Park.

A 13th clean sheet at Fleetwood for one of Pompey's standout performers of the season.

1. GK: Will Norris

A 13th clean sheet at Fleetwood for one of Pompey's standout performers of the season.

Touch and go over Joe Rafferty's fitness. If the Scouser doesn't make it, the likelihood would be continuing with back a three and Shaughnessy on the right. If Rafferty is announced as being fit, the probability would be a move to a back four.

2. RCB: Conor Shaughnessy

Touch and go over Joe Rafferty's fitness. If the Scouser doesn't make it, the likelihood would be continuing with back a three and Shaughnessy on the right. If Rafferty is announced as being fit, the probability would be a move to a back four.

Looked rock solid dealing with Jayden Stockley last weekend and left the ball-playing stuff to his defensive partners.

3. CB Sean Raggett

Looked rock solid dealing with Jayden Stockley last weekend and left the ball-playing stuff to his defensive partners.

A lot depends on Rafferty to whether Towler starts. Was steady enough last weekend, but could conceivably find himself out of the squad if the right-back returns.

4. LCB: Ryley Towler

A lot depends on Rafferty to whether Towler starts. Was steady enough last weekend, but could conceivably find himself out of the squad if the right-back returns.

