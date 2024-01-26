Port Vale v Portsmouth: How Blues will line up with big selection and formation calls to make
Pompey go to Port Vale tomorrow looking to retain their place at the top of League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
Boss John Mousinho has some big decisions to make both over formation, after playing a back three at Fleetwood, and whether to start the likes of new boy Myles Peart-Harris after his arrival from Brentford.
Here’s how we think the Blues will go at Vale Park.
