Pompey were already bunkering down in damage limitation mode, accepting there was no comeback. Not on this occasion anyway.

Leading scorer Colby Bishop and the first-half's outstanding performer in Alex Robertson had been withdrawn with 10 minutes remaining in favour of introducing two holding midfielders.

Partly for the protection of two pivotal players, mainly designed as an essential act of self-preservation, with Blackpool swamping the 10-men having already established an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Then substitute Albie Morgan drove in a fourth, left-footed from the edge of the box, on 87 minutes - and something special happened.

The chant unmistakably emanated from the Fratton End, driven by the beat provided by John Westwood's drummer, and slowly gathered in popularity as more threw their voices behind it.

The Fratton faithful produced a powerful late performance to lift spirits. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Of course, plenty among the 18,697 crowd had already departed, many long since, understandably unable to stomach a first League One defeat since March which had now strayed dangerously towards territory reflecting a hammering.

Yet those insistent on remaining until the bitter end, which included an agonising seven minutes of time added-on, bandied together to provide an infectious rendition of 'Super Pompey And We're Going Up'.

John Mousinho afterwards described the afternoon as 'dismal' - and certainly the second half was. It consisted of Joe Morrell's warranted red card, a controversial second goal, and the penalty which never was as referee Ollie Yates and match officials won few friends.

Nonetheless, Blackpool thoroughly deserved their thumping victory in front of a joyous 618 followers. No side had ever come close to demolishing the Blues so far this season in any competition until Neil Critchley's men entered the Fratton arena.

However, amid all that, Pompey fans rose. Trailing 4-0 and relinquishing the top spot they had grasped for more than two months, they choice to sing. Not moan, not boo, not heap abuse on the players and management - but sing.

The chant lasted 10 minutes, before cut short by the referee's full-time whistle. By that stage the South Stand and North Stand had also joined in, capturing a remarkable display of supporter unity during a hugely disappointing result.

In a match which few emerged with any credit, it was that off-field performance which lit up Fratton Park and, with an inevitably, occupied many people's thoughts during the post-match inquest.

Not that it should be allowed to excuse Pompey's display. It is entirely possible to praise the supporters and criticise the team in the same breath, they are not mutually exclusive.

Jack Sparkes had a torrid time defensively, debutant Josh Martin struggled to make an impact in his first competitive fixture since February, while skipper Joe Morrell needlessly collected a second red card of the campaign.

In fairness, the hosts responded well to going behind to the unmarked Owen Dale's eighth-minute opener after CJ Hamilton had beaten Sparkes far too easily. Dale afterwards explained he refused to celebrate out of respect to the club he represented 50 times last term, before dedicating it to his late child.

Subsequently, Martin, in place of the unavailable Gavin Whyte, spurned a one-on-one after a clever Abu Kamara pass, while Dan Grimshaw then prevented an own goal from Marvin Ekpiteta from Sparkes' cross, before thwarting another Sparkes delivery, this time from the right and threatening to creep up the bar at the far post.

After the break, however, they never got going as Blackpool seized control, albeit helped by a debated second goal when Karamoko Dembele's shot deflected off Jake Beesley into the net. According to Mousinho afterwards, the South Stand linesman admitted scorer Beesley was in an offside position - yet hadn't interfered with play.

Then more controversy on 64 minutes when Kamara had strong penalty appeals waved away after seemingly tripped by Kenny Dougall and, with tempers still high, Morrell deservedly earned a second yellow card following a lunge on Dembele.

CJ Hamilton had an effort deflected past Will Norris for the third and then Morgan chalked up number four with three minutes still remaining as the rampant Tangerines threatened an absolute rout over a team which previously lost in the league in March.

Cue the fightback, albeit from the Pompey fans rather than their beleaguered players, as an unfamiliar song began to rise. Steadily at first, then sweeping across Fratton Park to drown out the joyous away end.