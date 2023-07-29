Gavin Whyte in action against Bristol City at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Substitute Mark Sykes’s 50th-minute strike settled the Fratton Park encounter in Bristol City’s favour as the Championship side won 1-0.

It arrived after a dominant first half from Nigel Pearson’s, who dictated play and completely nullified the Blues as an attacking force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was a very different Pompey after the interval, irrespective of conceding five minutes in.

With Anthony Scully discovering his zip and Regan Poole outstanding, the hosts found a foothold in the match to ensure it was no longer one-way traffic.

Crucially, though, Robins keeper O’Leary remained untested as Mousinho utilised 19 players over the match’s duration.

Still, the home contingent among the 7,986 crowd, which included 1,802 Robins fans, were provided with a glimpse at Pompey’s potential starting Xi against Bristol Rovers on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And certainly the likes of newcomers Poole and Scully left a favourable first impression on their maiden Fratton Park outing.

Mousinho selected a 21-man squad, with Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop both returning having missed the midweek defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Bishop went straight into Pompey’s side, although Raggett was named among a 10-man bench against the Championship club.

Operating a 4-3-3 system, Poole and Conor Shaughnessy formed Pompey’s centre-half partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central midfield consisted of Marlon Park, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery, with Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully on the flanks.

Midweek signing Ryan Schofield was on the bench, serving as back-up keeper, along with Bristol City fan Ryley Towler.

Former Pompey pair Kal Naismith and Ross McCrorie were both ruled out of Robins action through injury, but ex-loanee Cam Pring was named at left-back.

It was City’s side who would dominate the bulk of the first-half and, on 11 minutes, finished off Pring’s left-wing cross only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in the 22nd minute, Alex Scott’s left-wing free-kick was met with a Nahki Wells header which bounced off the far post.

The Blues were struggling to retain possession and there was another scare when the visitors had appeals for a penalty waved away following Whyte’s challenge on Pring, with a corner instead awarded.

Then, with half-time approaching, Lowery was caught in possession to launch another City attack, resulting in Bell firing over after a clever turn to lose Joe Rafferty.

The Robins made seven changes at the interval, although it was Pompey who had a great chance when Scully swivelled and fired in a low left-footed shot which the keeper saved comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City seized the initiative on 50 minutes when Haydon Roberts’ right-wing corner was finished by fellow substitute Sykes inside the box to make it 1-0.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ performance was very much on the front foot, with Scully in the thick of things.

On 62 minutes, Lowery clipped a lovely ball in from the right, heading to Scully at the far post to nod in the equaliser, only for a City defender to pop up to head behind.

Mousinho made a double substitution on 63 minutes, with Kusini Yengi and Zak Swanson replacing Bishop and Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then five minutes from time, Will Norris produced a stunning save to somehow keep out Raphael Araoye’s header from a right-wing corner.

There were late chances for substitutes Saydee and Yengi, but it finished 1-0 to Bristol City.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty (63 mins Swanson), Poole (77 mins Raggett), Shaughnessy (77 mins Towler), Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell (87 mins Devlin), Lowery (77 mins Sparkes), Whyte (77 mins Saydee), Bishop (63 mins Yengi), Scully (70 mins Kamara).

Subs Not Used: Schofield, Stevenson.