Granted, Julian Browning’s time in the sun provided a little light relief, the result of injuries to two different linesmen on duty against Cheltenham.

On 54 minutes, an SOS had sounded over Pompey’s public address system enquiring whether any qualified match officials were in attendance.

Step forward Browning, selflessly leaving his seat in corporate hospitality to ride to the rescue, as the Blues season-ticket holder from Hilsea volunteered his services.

He fought off strong competition from Adrian ‘Bunny’ Redding, a well-known local referee now in his 25th year of officiating, who has the distinction of once cautioning a Pompey Sunday League player who passed wind in his face while checking his studs pre-match.

Although, considering he was decked out in a luminous yellow match-day steward jacket, it was decided Bunny would be an inappropriate choice to run the South Stand line – and Browning instead got the job.

The bemused crowd of 17,454 chuckled at the bizarre proceedings unfolding in front of them, with the third linesman of the game even receiving an almighty cheer upon his entrance.

However, the match which overran by a staggering 26 minutes would conclude with boos from many supporters.

Frustration for Colby Bishop and his Pompey team-mates after being unable to break down Cheltenham in a goalless draw. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Not towards the match officials mind, the faultless Browning can hold his head high. Rather reflecting the frustration felt at Pompey’s failure to breakdown a stubborn Cheltenham side.

John Mousinho’s men could have topped League One on Saturday, just one goal would have sufficed. Instead a goalless draw positioned them in sixth after the opening four fixtures.

Subsequent inquests questioned the team’s suitability for promotion and quizzed the manager’s ability – a little harsh when the previous Tuesday there were those optimistically declaring a Championship destiny.

As ever, don’t get too high or plummet too low, particularly between games separated by some 90 hours.

Still, the final-whistle anger was not entirely misplaced. Considering John Mousinho’s men had bossed 72 per cent of possession against a side yet to score a goal this season, the outcome of a point signified failure.

No tiny sliver of positivity can be gleaned from such a Fratton Park result. The linesman antics unquestionably lifted spirits and raised the atmosphere for a while, yet it could not possibly equate to a win.

This was two points dropped by the Blues, particularly galling following encouraging wins over Leyton Orient and Exeter in the build up.

Cheltenham set the challenge for a side with promotion aspirations to break them down, certainly it wasn’t Wade Elliott’s responsibility to entertain Saturday’s crowd.

Unfortunately, on this occasion, Pompey lacked the nous to succeed in such a task as they struggled to create sufficient chances to claim the victory they desired.

Regan Poole headed Gavin Whyte’s left-wing centre against the inside of the far post, Joe Rafferty’s first-half volley was tipped wide by the flying Luke Southwood, and that, basically, was the lot.

The Robins defended their penalty area superbly, then again, the Blues were poor in the final third, with Mousinho himself admitting they didn’t do enough to deserve victory.

For all their possession, deliveries into the box lacked quality, passing was devoid of ingenuity, play became ponderous and predictable and, tellingly, just five shots on target were mustered up.

In the lower divisions, Pompey have long encountered teams visiting Fratton Park with little attacking ambition and rigidly set up for a point – often struggling to prise them open.

This is not a new concept, it frustrated Paul Cook’s League Two title-winners on plenty of occasions, and, infamously against Mansfield, even attracted boos during a match which finished 4-0 in the Blues' favour.

How this current Pompey team must swiftly learn the solution, particularly those many creative players – including substitutes – who failed to inspire on Saturday and chiefly must shoulder responsibility for the disappointing goalless outcome.

The use of three linesmen in a match represents a curious footballing quirk, particularly with another also coming off injured against Exeter in the previous fixture.