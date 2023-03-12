‘I wish I had brought my boots,’ he said chuckling, thankfully not lost in translation by the interpreter by his side on the Victory Lounge stage as the audience roared with approval.

The Pompey legend was back at Fratton Park on Saturday, more than two decades after he last graced the famous old ground during a sparkling personal season still revered by those fortunate to witness it.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder made just 35 appearances for the Blues, yet, such was his classy presence, he had one book dedicated to him, while was also the first interviewee of the Played Up Pompey series.

Indeed, for those of a certain age, phrases such as ‘Barnsley’, ‘Hat-trick for nothing’ and ‘Present to the fans’ are synonymous with his memory, instantly conjuring up a smile of recognition.

The return was orchestrated courtesy of an ‘Evening With Robert Prosinecki’, taking place at Fratton Park on Saturday evening, yet before the main event the great man attended the League One encounter with Sheffield Wednesday.

Almost 21 years to the day, the former Croatian international was substitute in a March 2002 goalless draw against the same opposition, marking Graham Rix’s final game and heralding in the director of football – Harry Redknapp – as manager for a true sliding doors moment.

Now Prosinecki surveyed defeat from the directors’ box as the table-topping Owls ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win, with former team-mate Darren Moore at the helm.

Joe Rafferty and Joe Pigott jostle inside Sheffield Wednesday's box in anticipation of a Pompey corner. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The manner of their 23rd league win of the campaign attracted few admirers, infuriatingly throttling the life out of proceedings through time-killing antics and other dark arts in pursuit of victory.

Man of the match Joe Rafferty referred to it as game ‘management’, although his frustration was directed at referee Ben Toner rather than the Sheffield Wednesday culprits.

Once Josh Windass produced a superb right-footed half-volley on 11 minutes, the visitors were reminiscent of Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe rather than a stylish side heading the table.

A total of 12 minutes of time added-on, with six in each half, tells its own story, while the first of Dominic Iorfa’s two yellow cards was for none-too-subtly delaying the taking of a thrown-in early in the second half.

Pompey great Robert Prosinecki returned to Fratton Park on Saturday after almost 21 years away. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly not the Prosinecki way as the man who once lit up Fratton Park with breathtaking genius on the ball was reintroduced to English football.

Not that the 1,594 travelling Owls fans were complaining, seemingly heading back to the Championship with a last league defeat registered on October 4, 2022 in a 2-1 loss at promotion rivals Plymouth.

How Pompey would relish being in their situation – instead they face a seventh successive League One season and yet another summer overhaul as progress continues to stall since those heady Paul Cook days.

Perhaps they caught Moore’s men on an off-day, a side which remains the third-highest scorers in the division, nonetheless the visitors claimed another important three points to leave their supporters singing of promotion.

In a game of few goal-scoring opportunities, that Windass strike would suffice, a rare moment of attacking quality which perhaps deserved to win the occasion.

Yet despite the mammoth 26-point difference between the teams, Pompey often matched their physical opponents who towered over them almost to a man, with the obvious exception of the excellent Barry Bannan.

Encouragingly, particularly having shipped that early goal, John Mousinho’s men responded with heart and fight, refusing to be intimidated, with the smallest man in their ranks – Joe Morrell – once again magnificent.

Granted, neither keeper was particularly tested, yet the Blues’ approach play was largely heartening and very much on the front foot when compared to the tail-end of the Danny Cowley era.

Pompey’s head coach had made two changes for Saturday, with Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery both dropped from the side which lost 3-1 in a disappointing midweek trip to Barnsley.

They were replaced by Paddy Lane and Joe Pigott, with the latter handed a maiden start under Mousinho to form a two-pronged attack with top-scorer Colby Bishop.

Whether the Ipswich loanee’s impressive performance in the corresponding fixture on the opening day of the season influenced that selection remains to be seen, yet it signified a different approach.

In addition, Dale was switched from his customary position to occupy the left flank, with the left-footed Lane asked to serve on the right wing upon his first start in five matches.

Ultimately, Lane showed glimpses and must now surely be handed a consistent run in the team as he represents Pompey’s future rather than a loan player who will leave in the summer.

The game’s decisive moment arrived on 11 minutes when goalkeeper Cameron Dawson’s free-kick – following an off-side decision – was flicked on by Michael Smith.

The ball fell invitingly into the path of Windass and, following one bounce, he struck an angled finish to cap a move of shear simplicity, albeit undeniably direct.

Possessing the lead so early in proceedings, the Owls now had the prized opportunity to dictate the tempo – an advantage they ruthlessly seized.

Stoppage after stoppage punctuated the flow of the game, to the point where, late on, referee Toner ignored two attempts at halting play through claimed head injuries which swiftly cleared up when ignored.

However, on 79 minutes, the visitors were reduced to 10-men when Iorfa earned a second yellow card following a foul on Connor Ogilvie as he surged towards the opposition penalty area.

The defender had previously been booked in the 53rd minute for time-wasting actions which now warrant a one-match ban, although his team-mates still managed to comfortably see out their Fratton Park triumph.

It signals the end of a tough period for the Blues, having faced three of the top six in their last four matches, yet Mousinho will eye a more favourable fixture list upon which to launch a strong season finish.

