Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE: Marcus Harness gives the Blues the lead

Pompey are hoping to lift spirits today as their FA Cup campaign kicks-off at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley will eye today’s fixture with non-league Harrow Borough as an ideal opportunity to continue their unbeaten run while boosting positivity at PO4.
And the former Lincoln City boss has already stated that he’ll field a strong team against the seventh-tier side this afternoon.
However, the Boro will be looking to pull off another of the Cup’s giant-killing performances by beating their League One hosts to continue their already memorable run in the competition.
Stick with us at The News for live updates, opinion, and stats throughout.
Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:17
- Pompey boss names a full strength side
- Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
- Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
- Pompey unbeaten in past three games
Pompey still dominant and patient as expected but will need to find the net again soon if Cowley is to hand an opportunity to his academy players...
John Marquis hacks an effort goalwards and the rebound falls to Romeo who fizzes a ball towards Strizovic who initially spilled his effort but recovered well to prevent the ball crossing the line
Harness does well to drive into the box and unleash a low shot that kissed the post before Harrow could clear the danger
Back underway in PO4
Shots: Pompey 10-2 Harrow
On target: Pompey 3-1 Harrow
Possession: Pompey 74%-26% Harrow
Passes: Pompey 272-99 Harrow