Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE: Marcus Harness gives the Blues the lead

Pompey are hoping to lift spirits today as their FA Cup campaign kicks-off at Fratton Park.

By sam cox
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup today.

Danny Cowley will eye today’s fixture with non-league Harrow Borough as an ideal opportunity to continue their unbeaten run while boosting positivity at PO4.

And the former Lincoln City boss has already stated that he’ll field a strong team against the seventh-tier side this afternoon.

However, the Boro will be looking to pull off another of the Cup’s giant-killing performances by beating their League One hosts to continue their already memorable run in the competition.

Stick with us at The News for live updates, opinion, and stats throughout.

Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE

  • Pompey boss names a full strength side
  • Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
  • Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
  • Pompey unbeaten in past three games
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:17

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:15

53'

Pompey still dominant and patient as expected but will need to find the net again soon if Cowley is to hand an opportunity to his academy players...

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:13

51'

John Marquis hacks an effort goalwards and the rebound falls to Romeo who fizzes a ball towards Strizovic who initially spilled his effort but recovered well to prevent the ball crossing the line

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:09

49'

Harness does well to drive into the box and unleash a low shot that kissed the post before Harrow could clear the danger

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:05

46'

Back underway in PO4

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:03

HT Stats

Shots: Pompey 10-2 Harrow

On target: Pompey 3-1 Harrow

Possession: Pompey 74%-26% Harrow

Passes: Pompey 272-99 Harrow

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:00

Neil Allen’s half-time verdict

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:59

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:55

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:53

