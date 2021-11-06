Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE: Marcus Harness gives the Blues the lead

Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup today.

Danny Cowley will eye today’s fixture with non-league Harrow Borough as an ideal opportunity to continue their unbeaten run while boosting positivity at PO4.

And the former Lincoln City boss has already stated that he’ll field a strong team against the seventh-tier side this afternoon.

However, the Boro will be looking to pull off another of the Cup’s giant-killing performances by beating their League One hosts to continue their already memorable run in the competition.