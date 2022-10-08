Portsmouth 1-1 Fleetwood: Frustrations at Fratton Park as Portsmouth lose ground on Plymouth and Ipswich

Without a win in two prior to kick-off, the visit of the Cod Army was seen by many as the perfect opportunity to put recent disappointments behind them.

And although the inform Josh Koroma gave Danny Cowley’s side the perfect start with a wonderfully-curled opener on seven minutes – his fourth goal opof the season – there was to be no return of the feelgood factor that has so often been on display at PO4 this term as the visitors hit back within 10 minutes thanks to Carlos Mendes Gomes effort from a corner – a messy equaliser that proved decisive at the final whistle.

Indeed, Pompey were unable to regain the lead and had to make due with a third game without a win as they drop nine points behind league leaders Plymouth.

The Blues got off to the ideal start when Jay Lynch’s poor clearance picked out Marlon Pack in the Fleetwood half.

His touch allowed Owen Dale to find Koroma, with the winger taking one touch before curling a wonderful effort from 20-yards out after seven minutes.

However, the Cod Army replied instantly with their only shot of the first half, when Danny Andrew’s cross from a short corner found Toto Nsiala at the back post.

The defender’s header across goal found unmarked Mendes Gomes to level the proceedings after 15 minutes, much to the surprise of the Fratton faithful.

Josh Koroma was shined in a difficult afternoon for Pompey.

But Cowley’s men continued to dominate the first half action when Koroma cut inside from the left and unleashed another effort, which took a deflection, and was brilliantly stopped by Lynch in the net.

The hosts couldn’t capitalise on two free-kick’s on the edge of the box with Dane Scarlett firing an effort into the wall, before Clark Robertson’s powerful effort was way over the bar on 33 minutes.

Two minutes later Dale’s cross into the box was met by Michael Morrison, however his glancing header just kissed the outside of the post to keep the scores level.

Indeed, the chances didn’t stop there for Pompey, and should’ve gone into the break ahead, when Koroma’s deflected cross found the Blackpool loanee but he managed to miss an attempt from four-yards out.

After a slow start to the second period, Robertson’s free-kick was cleared by the visitors yet fell to Pack who fired a sweet strike from 30-yards out.

However, his attempt cannoned onto the bar and was the Blues’ best attempt as they continued to find another way through the resilient Fleetwood defences.

As the Blues went in search of a winner Brown’s men took hold of the game midway through the second period after the introduction of Callum Morton and Dan Batty.

Successive corners led to the Cod’s best chance of the second half, when Rooney found himself free at the back post but Josh Griffiths got down well to stop his efforts on the line.

As Cowley rang the changes, substitute Ronan Curtis wriggled his way through the crowded box but his attempt was blocked in the dying minutes.