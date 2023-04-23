In the aftermath of Tuesday’s unpalatable draw at an Oxford United, the head coach had declared the Blues’ withdrawal from pursuit of the play-offs.

Subsequently, Joe Pigott's decisive 75th-minute goal against Accrington mattered little, particularly on the day when the top six officially became unbreachable, irrespective of a 1-0 victory.

In truth, Pompey will finish eighth or ninth this year, a meaningless difference in a campaign which will rightly be ranked as a failure.

Instead there are far more pressing matters to focus on, namely the future of a playing squad which will deservedly be ripped up at the season’s end – and on Saturday the early casualties were obvious.

Ryan Tunnicliffe had been a constant during Mousinho’s early days in charge, featuring in all 21 matches, including starting the last three fixtures, yet found himself axed from the 18-man squad against Accrington.

Joining him on the sidelines was Reeco Hackett, usually a regular inclusion in the side or on the bench when fit – except for this weekend.

Had Denver Hume not sustained a kick to the back of his knee during training on Friday, the word was he would have been among the substitutes in place of the out-of-sorts Owen Dale.

Joe Pigott heads home Michael Jacobs' cross to secure a 1-0 win over Accrington at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As it was, Dale earned a squad reprieve, entering the action for the final four minutes, yet Mousinho’s intent was abundantly clear.

The winger won’t be a permanent recruit when the transfer window opens and will return to parent club Blackpool – as for Tunnicliffe and Hackett, surely the writing is now on the wall.

Among 13 players out of contract this summer, the warning signs are there for Tunnicliffe, who was replaced by Harry Jewitt-White against Stanley for a full Football League debut.

For a player whose Pompey career was rejuvenated by Mousinho, deservedly warranting praise along the way, he now appears to be the first casualty of the clear-out.

Hackett’s future is a little more complex, having signed a fresh two-year deal at Fratton Park in May 2022, with any potential summer departure likely to be dictated by a transfer fee.

Lincoln were unsuccessful with a bid for the 25-year-old late on January deadline day, yet it is doubtful whether such Pompey resistance now remains.

In the last fortnight, Mousinho has publicly acknowledged Hackett’s undoubted talents, yet there are underlying concerns over the ex-Bromley man’s infuriating struggle for consistency.

As with team-mate Tunnicliffe, the winger’s absence on Saturday was ominous. Not conclusive in terms of his Blues future, but certainly prophetic.

Pompey’s boss afterwards spoke of winning games continuing to be the focus for the remainder of the season – but with ‘one eye on the future and individuals’.

What unfolded was a drab, lacklustre display which did indeed yield victory, yet, as a performance, did little to satisfy an increasingly disillusioned crowd of 17,594, with the Fratton faithful turning to chants of ‘Stand up if you’re still awake’ and ‘Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life’ for entertainment in the second half.

In the build-up to Saturday, with the season effectively over, the call from many was to throw in the kids for the final three fixtures, thereby ditching underachievers and loan players in the process.

It’s a romantic notion, yet subsequently losing 3-0 at home to a relegation-threatened Accrington wouldn’t have attracted too many congratulatory pats on the back for a bold approach.

In reality, the process must be more gradual, retaining a core of senior players, and the instant impact of Jewitt-White and, to an extent Di’Shon Bernard, offered a hint of Mousinho’s first-team vision.

Undoubtedly, Bernard is no rookie, he played regularly in the Championship for Hull last season, yet has barely featured since his January loan from Manchester United.

Nonetheless, the Blues view him as a realistic transfer target this summer and, having occupied right-back and left-sided centre-half in his previous six Pompey outings, Mousinho wished to assess him in his natural habitat.

That meant the shock omission of Sean Raggett, allowing Bernard to move across, with the left-footed Ryley Towler earning a recall.

Before Saturday, Raggett had missed one League One match this term, emphasising the surprising choice to drop him, yet, unlike Hackett and Tunnicliffe, he retains a future at the club.

Whether that remains as a first-team regular or reduced to purely a squad role is to be seen, but afterwards Mousinho was adamant this was one selection not to read too much into.

Bernard impressed too, with a man-of-the-match display highlighting his power, physicality and comfort on the ball, with one charge upfield in particular waking up the slumbering crowd in the second half.

With Pompey also keen on signing Matt Macey, these are two loan players who realistically could become permanent additions, certainly a break from the policy of recent years.

As for Jewitt-White, it has been a season of frustration for the youngster, albeit condemned to contend a position clearly overpopulated and the strongest area of Pompey’s squad.

Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi have all been ahead of the 19-year-old, who earlier this term spent time on loan at Gosport Borough.

Yet the former Oaklands School pupil was handed his maiden Football League start on Saturday, catching the eye with a bright showing, demonstrating some excellent moments on the ball.

A heartening full debut was clearly recognised by supporters, who enthusiastically delivered their assessment with warm applause as he made his way off the pitch on 64 minutes.

As it was, his replacement, Pigott, would finally end the run of four successive draws which devastated the Blues’ resurrected hopes of a play-off push until the season’s finale.

The moment arrived in the 75th minute, with Michael Jacobs’ excellent cross from the right headed home by the Ipswich loanee for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Pigott won’t be here next season, while the classy Jacobs’ injury record is the biggest threat to extending his contract beyond the summer.