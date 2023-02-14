Colby Bishop sends in an attempt on goal during the first half of Pompey's clash with Burton at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

If only he had passed to Paddy Lane. Instead he tried too much, ending up crowded out in the penalty area as Pompey ultimately slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

Still, on his next appearance, the Fratton faithful were rejoicing the Spurs loanee’s presence as he secured a late, late win over Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match appeared to be over, with the debate over whether Craig MacGillivray should have been allowed to depart Fratton Park remains relevant more than 19 months later.

A remarkable late save with 11 minutes remaining during an uninspiring second half had left the match meandering towards a goalless draw

Fratton Park was on its feet celebrating Colby Bishop’s header from Joe Rafferty’s right-wing cross – until MacGillivray intervened, flinging himself to somehow keep it out at the near post, much to the disbelief of all.

In truth, the Scot was rarely called upon throughout the entire proceedings, as the Blues struggled to threaten inside the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until the 92nd minute when Connor Ogilvie crossed from the left, Joe Pigott headed it back and there was Scarlett to sweep it home.

It was the 18-year-old’s first league goal since September – and Pompey had their 1-0 victory.

Among those present in the home directors’ box was former Pompey player Jon Harley, in the frame to become Mousinho’s assistant as the club nears an appointment.

Having coached in Chelsea’s Academy for more than a decade, he is presently assistant with their under-23s side and highly regarded as a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He witnessed the Blues facing their most frustrating result yet considering the lowly opposition, yet instead it ended in a win.

Mousinho had made four changes for the visit of Burton, while Matt Macey was again sidelined through illness.

Marlon Pack and Di’Shon Bernard both failed late fitness tests, while Ryan Tunnicliffe and Michael Jacobs dropped to the bench.

That meant a first competitive appearance since September for Joe Rafferty, following a persistent groin problem which required two operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was recalled along with Louis Thompson, with deadline day recruit Paddy Lane handed a full debut for the Blues following two substitute appearances.

In addition, Reeco Hackett was rewarded for his bright cameo from the bench at Plymouth, which culminated in a goal.

Burton represented his first league start since the Boxing Day draw at Exeter, following eight successive League One matches on the bench.

Elsewhere, Josh Oluwayemi again deputised for Macey, having filled in at Home Park last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s bench contained 18-year-old keeper Toby Steward, along with Kieron Freeman back in the 18-man squad once more.

Meanwhile, Burton named former Blues favourite Craig MacGillivray in goal, but there was no place in the squad for Gassan Ahadme, who rejoined last month on loan from Ipswich.

Pompey started strongly, with Owen Dale down the right flank particularly threatening, putting in a number of teasing crosses.

Backed up by Rafferty at right-back, the duo were making excellent inroads against the Brewers in an encouraging opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13 minutes, Joe Morrell was urged to shoot from outside the box and he let fly with a right-footed attempt which narrowly flew wide, albeit having taken a slight touch off an opposition player.

It was unfortunate for the in-form midfielder, but another example of Mousinho’s desire for his central midfielders to play a greater attacking role.

However, at the other end, Joe Powell should have given the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute.

Whether it was a remarkable save by Oluwayemi or an awful miss, the Burton man was free at the far post and blasted in an angled left-footed shot which somehow ended up being a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Ogilvie had to receive treatment before the flag kick was taken, yet thankfully was able to continue, while the scoreline remained 0-0.

Regardless, it was rare respite for the Brewers, with Pompey maintaining their threat - again through the impish Dale down the right.

Despite some excellent deliveries, his team-mates were agonisingly unable to get their head to the majority in excellent situations as they maintained pressure.

Still the Blues’ breakthrough wasn’t coming, however, although Zac Ashworth and Jasper Moon had both been booked for hefty challenges on the dangerous Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During five minutes of stoppage time, Lane put in a free-kick from the left which was agonisingly out of reach of Sean Raggett at the far post.

The second half began with Josh Walker galloping down the right flank and seeing an angled attempt blocked at his near post by Oluwayemu.

Pompey immediately responded with another Morrell attempt from just outside the box, this time his right-footed effort straight at MacGillivray, who dealt with it comfortably.

On 52 minutes, Hackett pulled the ball back from the left and Bishop’s first-time shot flew wastefully over the bar when he should at least have hit the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next notable moment arrived 10 minutes later when Dale’s trickery down the right caused problems and the ball fell to Lane, who curled a shot over the bar.

Burton were strangling the game, though, with Sam Hughes booked for kicking the ball away and even manager Dino Maamria receiving a yellow card for one protest.

Pompey made a triple substitution on 72 minutes with Dane Scarlett, Jacobs and Tunnicliffe coming on for Lane, Hackett and Thompson.

Time was running out, with the visitors understandably in no rush to hurry play with a point on the horizon in their battle to avoid the drop to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game had become scrappy and uninspiring, but there was a glimpse for the Blues on 78 minutes when Ogilvie crossed from the left and Dale sent a header well over.

Then, on 79 minutes, it took a remarkable save from MacGillivray to deny Bishop’s header from Rafferty’s right-wing cross.

In stoppage time, Tunnicliffe whipped a ball in from the byline down the right, but John Brayford was there to slide a clearance off the line.