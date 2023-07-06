Pompey against FC Europa tonight

Hopefully it will be a voyage we never forget come next May, but this was a quirky and at times niggly opening to their pre-season campaign against FC Europa - one which could have come at much greater cost to John Mousinho’s men.

Still, it looks like any lasting injury worries were largely avoided as Colby Bishop’s early penalty settled it at Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana - a backwater setting in the Malaga sticks wifi and phone data had long forgot.

And most significantly Mousinho could reflect on evidence of a team showing formative signs of a positive rapport at the end of their La Cala Resort stay.

Around 600 Pompey fans made the effort to watch the meeting, with the side who are gearing up for their Uefa Conference League meeting with Kosovan outfit KF Dukagjini next week.

They enjoyed themselves, despite there being no hiding place as the mercury soared above 30 degrees Celsius.

Pompey were without their quartet of players who’ve been away on international duty this summer in Joe Morrell, Paddy Lane and Gavin Whyte.

Meanwhile, new Aussie striker Kusini Yengi wasn’t considered for selection as he builds his fitness following his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Mousinho broadly opted to use a different team in each half to give the rest of his 26-man squad decent playing time.

Out of an even opening, Pompey made the breakthrough after 11 minutes as Harry Jewitt-White’s energy saw him earn a penalty, which Bishop dispatched with ease low into the right corner of the net.

Pompey were forced into the first of two first-half changes as Joe Rafferty limped off in the 12th minute with Liam Vincent on.

A couple of FC Europa free-kicks were the best the side from Gibraltar could muster, the second shaving Will Norris’ woodwork.

Bishop almost freed Jewitt-White 11 minutes before the break, but the midfielder was forced a little too far wide.

Then Anthony Scully came off with an impact injury as Denver Hume got a runout, before a late Sean Raggett challenged earned a booking at the end of the half - that after a Pompey fan entertained the sun-kissed Fratton faithful by doing a lap of the running track.

Pompey rang the changes at the break and were understandably fuming seconds after the restart when Christian Saydee was victim to a horrible huge lunge, which prompted an angry reaction from the Blues dugout.

But it was the play-acting of the Europa players which had gained the attention of the Pompey fans - who had taken to brilliantly mocking their screams.

That made for a disjointed finale as a low free-kick from the impressive Vincent was pushed away late on.

So a winning opening, but more significantly a strong week’s work in Pompey’s bank and promising early indications of a united and energised team coming together under Mousinho’s tutelage

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Lowery, Stevenson, Jewitt-White, Dockerill, Scully, Bishop.

