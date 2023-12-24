Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've been here before, of course, occupying the top of the Christmas tree, soaring at League One's summit with the festive season in full swing, jingle all the way.

Then there's the accompanying free fall. Having resided in such a lofty position, the subsequent rapid descent is even more agonising.

For the third time in six years, Pompey lead the table at Christmas. Long a notable landmark embedded in the football season, the Fratton faithful can be excused for viewing the cheerful checkpoint with a little trepidation.

The Blues were four points clear at this stage in 2018 under Kenny Jackett, only to finish fourth and lose in the play-offs to Sunderland at the semi-final stage, with Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis relegated to the bench.

The margin was a slender plus-eight goal difference at the same point in 2020, yet Pompey wouldn't even qualify for the play-offs at the season's culmination, ending eighth, a plummet which had earlier cost Jackett his job.

Now, three years later, John Mousinho's team are five points ahead of second-placed Peterborough in the promotion race during their latest bid to escape the increasingly tiresome surrounds of League One.

At one point on Saturday, early in the second half, the margin was heartening nine points, such were the beneficial positioning of scorelines. Come the final whistle, Pompey had dropped two points, while a losing Posh regained their poise.

Nonetheless, irrespective of Saturday's hiccup against Fleetwood and horrifying ghosts of Christmas past, Mousinho's troops are mightily well-placed. How every single other club in the division would relish the opportunity to swap places.

Certainly such a position of immense strength is nothing to be feared, rather cautiously greeted. Indeed, Pompey are presently averaging 2.22 points per match, compared to 2.21 (2018) and 1.84 (2020) at Christmas.

Saturday represented a minor set-back in this intriguing journey under the head coach blessed with an instant Midas touch, unquestionably a hugely disappointing draw from a fixture most would have predicted as a crushing home victory.

Fleetwood had ventured to the south coast after losing six successive matches and having last scored on November 11. Trailing 1-0 at the interval against a Blues side in complete cruise control, their dismal tally seemed destined to be extended.

What unfolded over the subsequent 45 minutes left the usually unflappable Mousinho visibly fuming while conducting post-match media duties - and a reminder that this is Pompey.

Last week at Shrewsbury, a vastly-improved second-half display was applauded by the boss following a 3-0 success, whereas Saturday's was a significant post-interval dip during which the Cod Army even threatened to inflict defeat.

Few could have disputed the hosts deserved their lead from the penalty spot three minutes into time added-on in the first half after Brendan Wiredu accidentally handled having thrown himself in front of Abu Kamara's shot.

The returning Colby Bishop, back in the starting XI after four games away, finished the penalty with his usual aplomb to cap a half in which Kamara had also struck a post and had Connor Teale clear a goal-bound shot off the line.

At that stage, Pompey had been the epitome of comfortable, effortlessly controlling the match and dictating play with consummate ease. Admirably, the players remained patient until they deservedly received that late breakthrough, refusing to panic.

There was that unmistakable swagger of a promotion side, exuding confidence and driven by a steely self-belief. A quiet Fratton Park sat back and waited for Fleetwood to receive a mauling - yet it never happened.

With plenty of gears to go through entering the second half, instead Mousinho's men regressed and it was the visitors, backed by their 94 travelling support, who ended the match delighted with the outcome.

On 63 minutes, Phoenix Paterson's corner from the left was nudged away from Will Norris by the head of Conor Shaughnessy as the keeper attempted to claim and, in the ensuring scramble, Josh Earl levelled.

The Blues rallied for a short while, but largely the final 15 minutes petered out with barely a Blues opportunity other than substitute Gavin Whyte shooting wide of the far post after good work from Christian Saydee.

There were even several Fleetwood breaks which suggested they could have sneaked the victory late on. On that basis, perhaps the below-par Blues should have been grateful for the single point rather than ruing it.