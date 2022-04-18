Portsmouth 1 Morecambe 1: Jordan Cross' match report as Cowley fumes at ref justice with play-offs finally out of reach

Gavin Bazunu can't believe Morecambe's late goal is allowed to stand. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

And Danny Cowley was left believing it was referee Bobby Madley who officially sounded the death knell for his side's season at Morecambe.

The Blues are well versed in being served up stoppage-time pain against the Shrimps, after keeper Barry Roche’s goal denied them victory in 2016 with a late, late equaliser.

This time it was Madley who was the man at the centre of proceedings, as Jonah Ayunga’s 93rd-minute effort was allowed to stand.

Jonah Ayunga celebrates his controversial leveller at Morecambe. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Of course, the reality is it’s the inconsistencies of this group in this transitional season which have let them down. Winless runs at crucial times have killed them.

But there was still a bitter taste left at being denied the win, as Cowley counted three fouls from the corner to turn what looked another feelgood end-of-season afternoon sour.

The 800 travelling Pompey fans thought they would return south rejoicing in witnessing one of the moments of the season - from the magical feet of Sean Raggett.

Raggett is unlikely to score a goal in his career, like the one which which had us all blinking in disbelief four minutes before the break of an entertaining affair.

Channelling Marco van Basten and Robin van Persie, the no-nonsense defender’s spin and hit mesmerised. Sadly, however, it wasn’t a winning moment.

Morecambe went into the game off the back of three wins from their past four games to boost their hopes of League One survival.

They were unchanged from the side who defeated Charlton on Saturday, while Cowley made three switches from the side who defeated Lincoln.

One was enforced as Joe Morrell missed out with a dead leg picked up early against the Imps, with Louis Thompson and Aiden O’Brien dropping to the bench.

Lincoln match-winner Ronan Curtis was rewarded with a start while Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe made up the holding midfield duo.

The importance of the day for Morecambe was evident with the game sold out for home fans and every effort taken to whip up the occasion.

It was Pompey who were quicker to settle, however, with Sean Raggett’s early shot blocked and Tunnicliffe firing over.

Clark Robertson’s 50-yard Hollywood diagonal pass then found Hayden Carter in dangerous territory on the edge of the box, but he couldn’t do more with his cross.

Cole Stockton is the division’s goalscoring dangerman after 26 finishes this term, and it required Carter to snuff out his threat as he looked to burst through in the fifth minute.

It was Pompey were looking the most threatening, with the supply from Jacobs at corners better than we’ve become accustomed this season - but no visiting player able to make the final connection.

It was Morecambe who went close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute, however, with a delightful through ball from Stockton nearly matched by Dylan Connolly’s effort from the edge of the box. Fortunately for Pompey his effort finished a whisker past Gavin Bazunu’s post.

The central partnership of Williams and Tunnicliffe lacked dynamism when matched in the dreadful loss at Cheltenham earlier in the month, but they were offering composure on this occasion with Williams’ 25-yard drive making Trevor Carson work in the 19th minute.

Pompey were then thankful to the woodwork gods and the excellence of Bazunu in keeping the game goalless seconds later.

Arthur Gnahoua’s 20-yard hit looked every inch a goal until it cannoned off the inside of the post and away to safety.

Then the Republic of Ireland international spilled Stockton’s hit from the edge of the box, but with Morecambe’s top scorer odds on to snaffle in the rebound Bazunu somehow managed to smother his close-range effort.

Going forward we’ve come to expect Bazunu’s range of passing getting Pompey motoring, and another example arrived in the 29th minute as he smashed the ball 60 yards on to Carter’s head. Hirst’s flick then looked to have freed Curtis on goal, before Rhys Bennett dangled a desperate leg which was enough to divert the ball clear.

Much like Lincoln on Saturday, Pompey’s early impetus had slowly dissipated as the half wore on.

So that made what happened four minutes before the break all the more unlikely, with what unfolded reaching into the realms of fantasy for Sean Raggett.

It took a delicious crossfield ball from Robertson to be superbly met by Curtis’ dynamic header to create the opportunity.

But the Pompey fans were left blinking in blissful disbelief as Sean Raggett took a touch to set himself with his back to goal - and then spun and rifled in a rasping volley to leave Carson grasping at air.

It was a moment to delight and hearten - and worth the 600-mile round trip alone for the travelling Pompey faithful.

Raggett’s player of the season rival Bazunu was required to keep out a cross-shot from Connolly which was dipping under the bar, to ensure Pompey took their lead in at the break.

Williams’ slip let in Greg Leigh five minutes after a restart, but if his finish lacked accuracy from the edge of the box it still served as a warning for Cowley’s side.

It was one heeded as as Hirst went within a few inches of curling in a majestic 25 yarder moments later.

Pompey had managed to quieten the home crowd at a big moment in their season, but they were nearly cheering an equaliser 10 minutes into the second half as Bazunu’s clearance cannoned off Gnahoua and fell inches the right side of the post for the visitors.

It was a moment to add some energy to the Morecambe crowd with their hope draining.

And Pompey were relieved it didn’t get worse as Stockton then fired at Bazunu, with the goal gaping after Ousmane’s Fane drive forward wasn’t dealt with.

Adam Phillips then fired wide when he should have scored with 17 minutes left as the Blues threatened to let their host back into it.

The Morecambe charge continued through the game’s finale, with ex-Blues man Toumani Diagouraga forcing the ball home at the death. Fortunately ref Bobby Madley had spotted the use of a hand.

What followed next he scandalously failed to pick up on, however, as Bazunu was clearly impeded from a late, late corner - and sub Jonah Ayunga’s goal was allowed to stand.