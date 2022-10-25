Ronan Curtis challenges Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Back on the south coast for the first time since February 2020, Pompey’s chairman came within 12 minutes of witnessing a frustrating loss.

Following a dreadful opening 45 minutes, Danny Cowley’s players and referee Sam Purkiss were unsurprisingly booed off at the break.

Indeed, although better in the second period, the Blues still failed to test Oxford United keeper Simon Eastwood sufficiently to leave them facing a maiden Fratton defeat in 18 games.

The turning point, however, arrived on 72 minutes, when Billy Bodin received a second yellow card after lunging in from behind on Reeco Hackett.

Suddenly the Fratton faithful had hope and, sure enough, just six minutes later Colby Bishop pounced to level.

Karl Robinson and his players appealed for handball, with Purkiss consulting his linesman before allowing the goal to stand - and it was 1-1.

Despite eight minutes of time added on, there was to be no dramatic winner for Cowley’s men, a consequence of disappointing delivery into the box against the 10 men.

By the final whistle it was Oxford who were delighted with a point, while the majority of the 18,277 crowd were left to reflect whether it was a point earned or two dropped in the circumstances.

Marlon Park was back from suspension for the visit of the U’s, but still missing from Cowley’s squad.

The influential midfielder sat out Saturday’s victory at Forest Green Rovers after seeing red against Charlton.

That one-match ban coincided with a hamstring concern over the Buckland lad – and, subsequently, he wasn’t included in the 18-man squad at Fratton Park.

In his absence, Cowley made two changes for the visit of Karl Robinson’s strugglers, with Dane Scarlett and Reeco Hackett coming into the side.

They replaced Owen Dale and Joe Pigott, who dropped to the bench after disappointing displays at the New Lawn Stadium at the weekend.

Meanwhile, forgotten man Kieron Freeman was named among the substitutes, with Joe Morrell still troubled by the sore back which hampered him last week and out of the squad.

Frustratingly, Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty also continue to be sidelined as fans eagerly await their return from injury.

Pompey started the match in positive fashion and, on six minutes, Clark Robertson produced an excellent deep cross into the box which was headed over by Sean Raggett.

At the other end, Billy Bodin tried his luck with a left-footed shot from 25 yards, yet it was straight at Josh Griffths, who gathered comfortably low down.

It was the visitors who took the lead on 16 minutes through a stunning 25-yard half-volley from Joseph.

Sam Long’s ball from his own half was headed back by the unmarked Gatlin O’Donkor and it bounced once before the Swansea loanee struck a sublime right-footed shot into the far corner.

Undoubtedly well-worked by Oxford, but slack defending from the Blues from the moment Long delivered the ball into their half of the pitch.

Pompey responded with Findlay flicking away Robertson’s cross from the left which appeared destined for Bishop’s head, while, from the resulting corner, more strong defending prevented Raggett from pouncing.

Joseph then came within a whisker of extending the visitors’ lead when he drove a powerful angled effort just past the far post with Griffiths beaten.

Oxford’s Billy Bodin collected the first booking of the game on 41 minutes after going in from behind on Jay Mingi in the centre of the pitch.

With half-time approaching, Mingi found Curtis on the left and he drove forward before unleashing a low right-footed shot from the edge of the box straight at the keeper.

At the interval, the Blues replaced Raggett with Michael Morrison in a straight swap in the centre of defence.

In the 53rd minute, Tunnicliffe launched a counter attack from an Oxford corner, surging upfield to bring the game deep into the visitors’ half.

He then produced a good cross to the far post which was collected well by Curtis, with his shot stopped by the keeper’s legs, before Bishop’s goal-bound follow-up was blocked by Ciaran Brown.

Cowley made a double substitution in the 54th minute, with Dale and Josh Koroma replacing Curtis and Scarlett.

That meant Hackett being pushed into attack alongside Bishop, with Dale on the right flank and Koroma going over to the left.

The Oxford players’ habit for going down and requiring treatment was beginning to irritate the Fratton faithful, with Cameron Brannagan the latest, yet able to continue.

Pompey were in need of some inspiration, yet were not remotely testing Simon Eastwood, with the ball not quite falling for them inside the box.

Oxford were reduced to 10 men on 72 minutes after Hackett’s determination saw him win the ball and ride several tackles, only to be taken from behind by Bodin.

That moment rallied Fratton Park, with the home fans suddenly finding their voice and urging their team to dig out the equaliser they desired.

They had that leveller on 78 minutes, albeit referee Sam Purkiss had to consult with his linesman before granting it.

Dale twisted and turned before firing in a shot which deflected into the air and was taken on the shoulder by Bishop before turning it home right footed.

Oxford boss Robinson and his players appealed for handball, yet the goal stood and Bishop had his first goal in open play in six games.

Pompey were pushing for the winner and, on 85 minutes, Dale pulled the ball back for Koroma and his shot ballooned over, although took a significant deflection of a visiting player.

Cowley then brought on his fifth and final sub, taking off Swanson and introducing Pigott to demonstrate his determination to win the match.

The fourth official indicated eight minutes of time added on and there were appeals for a penalty after Pigott attempted to get past a man, yet nothing was forthcoming.

There was concern when man-of-the-match Hackett had to be helped off before the end, replaced by Denver Hume.

Pompey huffed and puffed through the final moments, yet couldn’t find that decisive second goal, or particularly test Eastwood, as the match ended all-square.

