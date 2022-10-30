The agony is clear on the face of Owen Dale as Pompey yet again fail to breach Shrewsbury's well-drilled defence. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Granted, the returning Steve Cotterill was involved, an ex-Blues boss who spent 16 months at the helm more than a decade ago before walking out for Nottingham Forest.

Nonetheless, the challenge of breaking down his well-drilled and fully-committed Shrewsbury side was eerily reminiscent of Paul Cook’s era.

How the memories fade, with the magnificent 2016-17 late title charge masking earlier toiling against teams venturing to Fratton Park devoid of attacking aspiration and focused purely on damage limitation.

Yet it happened, make no mistake. The frustration, the annoyance and, of course, the anger as Cook’s men laboured when presented with daunting defensive walls which could proved impenetrable.

Back lines sitting deep, bolstered by midfielders and strikers rendered unambitious for one day only. A point is the prize – and a price worth paying if they can escape the Fratton Fortress unconquered.

‘We should be beating sides like this,’ was a common fan complaint during those two League Two seasons, amid Cook’s men dominating possession and patiently probing and prodding away to unearth a concealed passageway.

Not that south-coast visitors should be expected to wave the white flag and dutifully stand aside with a guard of honour to let Pompey pass through, such arrogance is preposterous.

Still, on Saturday there it was, a throwback to some six years ago to dredge up those painful reminders for those 17,792 present.

Unfortunately, unlike their highly-regarded predecessors, on this occasion Cowley’s side were simply not good enough to unlock the doors barricading their way.

Cotterill’s men must not be blamed for an approach branded ‘negative’ and ‘surprising’ by the Blues’ head coach during his post-match address, instead criticism should be directed towards those players unable to overcome such a test.

Shrewsbury headed to Fratton Park on the back of narrow defeats to Charlton and Plymouth during the preceding week. Their canny manager was not unreasonable wanting to avoided an unwanted hat-trick.

What unfolded was the Shrews netting with their only shot on target during a 1-1 draw, having 25 per cent possession, while their sole corner arrived in time added-on.

Indeed, for the vast majority of the match, all 11 of their players were packed tightly into their opening third of the pitch, swallowing up all space and plugging all gaps.

The gauntlet had been thrown to the floor, yet Pompey barely managed to exploit keeper Marko Marosi, whose decision-making looked suspect, punching on several occasions when catching appeared easier, and whose kicking was poor.

While Cowley’s central-midfield options have been devastated, no such excuse can be rolled out to justify their attacking talent’s inability to prise apart the 5-4-1 lining up in front of them.

Josh Koroma, Owen Dale, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett and substitute Joe Pigott must shoulder such blame rather than pointing accusing fingers in the direction of Cotterill for refusing to play the game.

Koroma, in particular, is beginning to concern a little. Despite two excellent league goals, disappointingly he has largely struggled to create opportunities for others.

The Huddersfield loanee was backed by Cowley on Saturday, recalled to the side in place of Ronan Curtis and handed the full 90 minutes to attack the stubborn Shrews, yet he fell way short.

At least Dale excelled in the first half, comfortably the Blues’ best attacking option during the opening 45 minutes, yet faded considerably following the interval.

On the left flank, however, Koroma was dealt with ease by the visitors and, although presented with plenty of the ball, it represented a forgettable afternoon for him in particular.

Interestingly, Cowley didn’t even opt to employ Ronan Curtis from the bench in the hunt for inspiration. Then again, his own form has been poor this season, albeit the energy and enthusiasm remain undeterred.

On a day when they desperately needed those with attacking instincts to earn victory rather than a solid rearguard, the Blues came nowhere near, failing to capitalise of being presented with 75 per cent possession.

Following their sprint out of the blocks at the season’s start, Pompey have slowed significantly, primarily impeded by an injury list which continues to lengthen.

As a consequence, they have now drawn four successive league matches at Fratton Park and taken one win from their last six league fixtures to start falling away from the division’s pace setters.

It’s an important fact which should not be overlooked when analysing the current disappointing run, after all, any side would be enhanced by the availability of Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Marlon Pack.

On Saturday, Joe Morrell returned, providing an impressive cameo from the bench, yet Sean Raggett once again was forced off mid-game with a back injury, despite passing a late fitness test.

Reeco Hackett, who was scheduled to start against Shrewsbury, was forced out in the morning following a stomach bug, while man-of-the-match Zak Swanson came off seven minutes from time with a sore groin.

Tellingly, a Pompey XI faced Bognor in a July friendly in a 1-1 draw, with a team consisting of kids, fringe players and out-of-favour senior pros – now three of those – Ryan Tunnicliffe, Swanson and Jay Mingi – have started the last three League One matches.

Still, poor Pompey defending enabled Shrewsbury to take the lead in the 25th minute with their first foray into the box and, as it turned out, only on-target effort of the game.

Carl Winchester’s shot was partially blocked by Swanson, yet smacked against the inside of the post and ricocheted into the path of Elliott Bennett to finish right-footed.

Fratton Park was stunned, although the hosts were level within four minutes when a short corner found its way to Dale, who squared for Swanson.

The youngster, in only his third career start in the Football League, took a touch before curling a delightful left-footed shot into the far top corner of the net to make it 1-1.

That was in the 29th minute – and, for the remainder of the match, dominant Pompey mustered just one more shot on target.