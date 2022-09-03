Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dane Scarlett's double secures Pompey's fifth successive win.

Spurs starlett Dane Scarlett stole the show as he netted both the Blues’ goals to extend his scoring streak to four goals three games.

The end-to-end encounter saw Danny Cowley’s come from behind against the Posh at lively sold-out Fratton Park, who were in full-voice throughout the afternoon at PO4.

Late deadline day signing Josh Koroma started on the bench for the Blues, who missed Connor Ogilvie with Clark Robertson filling in at left-back.

But the victory sees Pompey maintain their place in the top two but conceded top spot to Ipswich.

Indeed, it was the Blues who almost broke the deadlock within the first minute when Marlon Pack fired a 25-yard free-kick just over Lucas Bergstrom’s goal.

But four minutes later, the visitors took the lead when Jonson Clarke-Harris won possession off a sloppy Michael Morrison on the edge of the box.

The Posh forward calmly placed a ball across the box to find partner Jack Marriott, who tapped past Sean Raggett into the Pompey net.

Cowley’s men were nervy soon after when Clarke Harris nearly put the Posh two ahead within seven minutes but was denied by a super save from Josh Griffiths.

On 33 minutes, Ronan Curtis had his head in his hands when he headed wide from four yards out from Owen Dale’s perfectly placed cross.

The Blues’ hard work was soon rewarded five minutes later when the Spurs loanee beat a Posh defender to head home his third successive goal.

Clark Robertson received all of the plaudits though with his inch perfect ball in from the left finding Scarlett in the box.

However, the second half lost the momentum seen by both sides in the first period with the game becoming stretched and open in the early stages.

As the Blues went in search of a winner, new signing Koroma was brought on with 25 minutes remaining and the Huddersfield loanee made an instant impact as he set up Scarlett for Pompey’s second.

The Spurs starlett cut inside in the box and calmly placed – what would be the winner – to erupt the sold-out Fratton Park.