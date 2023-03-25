A Colby Bishop penalty and Michael Jacobs leveller rescued a point in the 2-2 draw, after a wretched first-half showing.

Matty Taylor and Funso Ojo took advantage of dreadful defending to give the visitors a two-goal advantage in front of a crowd 18,046.

Bishop missed a first-half spot-kick before starting the fightback, with Jacobs levelling with 20 minutes left.

Michael Jacobs celebrates his goal today.

The Blues couldn’t find the winner, however, and frankly across the 90 minutes didn’t deserve one for their showing.

A dismal first 45 minutes gave Pompey a mountain to climb against Darrell Clarke’s side.

Both of the visitor’s efforts came from individual errors, with Matty Taylor getting the first after eight minutes.

Mal Benning had all the time in the world to cross from the left, with Ogilivie intercepting but then dallying - allowing the Vale striker to nip in and poke home.

Pompey were not at the races and were forced into a change 10 minutes before the break, with the injured Paddy Lane replaced by Michael Jacobs.

The visitors doubled their lead six minutes before the interval when Matt Macey’s clearance blocked by Taylor. Funso Ojo picked up the loose ball and fired past the keeper from 25 yards.

Pompey passed up a lifeline just before half-time when Nathan Smith was penalised for pulling down Raggett. Colby Bishop’s spot-kick was weak, however, and Aidan Stone easily saved to his right.

John Mousinho surely read the riot act to his players after a terrible half.

That prompted some pressure after the restart, with Ryley Towler replaced by Clark Robertson at the interval.

There was little in the way of clear openings for the Blues, though, with Port Vale standing firm.

That changed with Michael Jacobs wasting a big opening in the 62nd minute, as he broke the offside trap but blazed over with Owen Dale in acres of space centrally.

Bishop gave Pompey a lifeline with 22 minutes left after Ellis Harrison fouled Ogilvie in the box, this time the connection was firm as he fired home.

Mousinho’s side were level two minutes later as Tom Conlon got his clearance all long to allow Jacobs to atone for his miss as he rifled home.

That saw the Fratton atmosphere go through the roof, with the whole balance of the game swinging Pompey’s way,

Sammy Robinson then almost headed past his own keeper as Mousinho’s side searched for the winner.