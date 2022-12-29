Marlon Pack celebrates his stunning free-kick opener against Ipswich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Unfortunately the final say went to the originator of that Fratton End song, with Conor Chaplin breaking Blues hearts with a late leveller.

Danny Cowley’s side came within three minutes of their first league win since September, a notable scalp too in the form of Championship-bound Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead the outcome was a 2-2 draw as the Blues now find themselves with one win from their last 13 league fixtures.

It was a display full of heart and desire, yet, in the second especially, Ipswich dictated play and forced the hosts to defend for long spells.

Nonetheless, Cowley’s men did find the back of the net twice, through Pack and Colby Bishop, on each occasion establishing a lead.

But Ipswich, who overall were a class above, twice fought back, firstly through Cameron Burgess and then, in the 87th minute, former Fratton favourite Chaplin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been 14-and-a-half months ago when the Tractor Boys inflicted last season’s worst moment for Cowley in a 4-0 Fratton Park defeat.

There were also boos at the end of this result. Certainly harsh, yet reflecting the growing unrest among supporters during this present barren run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Pompey should be praised for their commitment and taking a point off an excellent Ipswich team on a tough evening when they were unable to dominate possession.

However, overall, it was another winless match as they struggle to reignite their impressive early season form and slip further behind the promotion race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was actually Ipswich who inflicted Pompey’s first league defeat this season in October’s corresponding fixture, having started the campaign impressively, with nine matches unbeaten in League One.

Since then, the Blues have lost just three more times in all competitions, but, crucially, have tasted victory on one occasion in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, at least the 18,849 crowd saw the 387-minute wait for a League One goal finally ended, stretching back to November 12.

Yet it couldn’t clinch the victory Cowley desperately needed and another point, irrespective of who it came against, does little to win back the fans he has lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley made four changes to the side which drew at St James Park on Boxing Day, with Josh Koroma, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson all returning.

They replaced Reeco Hackett, Denver Hume and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Pigott was also absent, rendered unavailable as part of his season-long loan deal from the Tractor Boys.

Meanwhile, Dane Scarlett returned from the virus which kept him out of the Exeter trip and was named on Cowley’s bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another casualty of the illness which has swept through the Blues’ camp, Jay Mingi was once again absent.

For Ipswich, ex-Pompey pair Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness both started, with the latter having recently recovered from a knee injury collected against Cowley’s men in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the match got underway, an out-of-form Pompey needed a good start - and that’s precisely what they got.

On four minutes, Koroma was fouled 25 yards from goal by Sam Morsy and Pack stepped up for free-kick duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then produced a right-footed free-kick which smacked against the inside of the post as it found the net to make it 1-0 in spectacular style.

The midfielder celebrated by heading towards the corner between the South Stand and Fratton End to send a message to family in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, agonisingly, the lead would last just seven minutes before the Tractor Boys hauled themselves level.

Lee Evans’ excellent free-kick from the right was tapped home from close range by Burgess, unmarked and all on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey immediately appealed to the linesman, presumably for an off-side call they felt should be awarded, but the goal stood and it was 1-1.

The finish immediately deflated a buoyant Fratton atmosphere, but Dale soon lifted them again when he cleverly knocked the ball through the legs of Burgess, before the defender pulled him back to earn a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 18 minutes, Koroma’s well-struck half-volley was fired in on goal, but Luke Woolfenden was handily placed to get in the way for a vital block.

At the other end, Evans’ fierce low drive was brilliantly stopped by Josh Griffths, who had to then quickly snatch it into his body with Freddie Ladapo following up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Sam Allison was winning few friends among the home faithful, having earlier missed a blatant push on Morrell as he headed the ball.

Yet he excelled himself on 33 minutes when Leif Davis grabbed Pack around the neck and pulled him down as the midfielder broke clear of him - yet, bizarrely, no foul was awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale was proving a real handful for the visitors and, with half time approaching, a superb run saw two Ipswich players collide as he drifted past them, but his subsequent shot in the box was poor.

There was a change at the break for Pompey, with Clark Robertson withdrawn for Hume, prompting Ogilvie to move into the back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich began the second period dictating play, although the hosts were defending their penalty area confidently and without too much trouble.

Cowley’s men were sitting deep, unable to find a way out of their own half and restricted to attempting to hit the Tractor Boys on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, sure enough, the Blues regained their lead on the hour mark through top scorer Bishop.

Hume swung in a deep first-time cross from the left which was met by the head of Raggett at the far post and there was Bishop to force it home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all the pressure, Cowley’s men were 2-1 in front and Fratton Park erupted.

Pompey sent Curtis on for Koroma on 66 minutes and he instantly responded with a tremendous run down the right before pulling the ball back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrell latched onto it with a fierce first-team right-footed shot which was goal bound until striking the head of Wes Burns and bouncing clear.

However, there was agony for the Blues, when Morsy’s right-footed shot from outside the box was parried by Griffiths and there was Chaplin following up to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad