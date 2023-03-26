Play-off qualification widely dominated pre-match chat at Fratton Park, with the man situated in Row Y of upper South Stand having painstakingly collated match predictions involving each of the top-nine clubs.

According to the enthusiastic number cruncher, Pompey would claim the final play-off spot after sustaining one defeat in their final nine matches of the campaign, that unfortunate moment arriving at Derby.

John Mousinho has revitalised the Blues’ fading season and resurrected dormant promotion expectations during his refreshing entrance into Football League management.

Suddenly, following eight wins in his opening 14 fixtures, the Fratton faithful were plotting an escape route once more. Play-off discussions have returned to the agenda, with palpable excitement.

Indeed, it prompted one South Stand pensioner to proudly demonstrate the fruits of his labour to those showing interest, including some in the press box.

Unfortunately, calculations immediately threw up a critical error – Port Vale was an anticipated victory during the mighty march to the play-off semi-finals.

It could have been worse, of course, nonetheless a point and 2-2 draw signalled a deflating fallout from the visit of Darrell Clarke’s side.

Michael Jacobs fires home a 70th-minute equaliser to cap Pompey's comeback in the 2-2 draw with Port Vale. Picture: Barry Zee

Just when momentum was building so encouragingly and supporter anticipation rising, a dreadful first half threatened to sabotage all the fine work and good will.

Let’s not forget, there were those pedalling gloomy forecasts of relegation to League Two during Danny Cowley’s final days – now Pompey are six points adrift of Bolton in fifth position following Saturday’s stalemate.

Irrespective of the Port Vale point, there still remains hope, but, with no games in hand, Mousinho’s men will be relying on their rivals stumbling – while producing devastating winning form.

Frustratingly, Saturday was the slip up Pompey hope will befall others, the tossing away of two points from a fixture they would have expected to win. On second thoughts, a match they needed to win.

Entering the clash, Vale’s last away win was at bottom club Forest Green on New Year’s Day, while they had tasted victory just twice in their last 13 matches.

In no language would this translate into a tough fixture, particularly considering the Blues’ impressive form over a similar period when approaching it.

However, what unfolded was a game they can consider themselves fortunate to scramble a point from, while Mousinho afterwards admitted his team didn’t justify an outright victory.

After Michael Jacobs completed the fightback from 2-0 down with his 70th-minute leveller, the Blues created just one more goal-scoring opportunity – Reeco Hackett deep into stoppage time. That’s it.

No hard-luck story or bashing referees, Pompey got exactly what they deserved on Saturday, with justice undoubtedly served.

The opening 45 minutes was as bad as they’ve played all season, trailing 2-0 at the interval courtesy of two awful pieces of defending, while, at the other end, having missed a penalty.

Colby Bishop’s scuffed right-footed spot-kick summed up that atrocious first half which was met with boos from those of Blues persuasion among the 18,046 crowd.

Their adverse reaction was hard not to disagree with, having witnessed an abject performance with absolutely no exceptions among the starting XI. Even leading scorer Bishop and the usually immaculate Matt Macey had allowed soaring standards to plummet.

Macey’s was a curious display, completely unrecognisable from his Pompey career so far, shaky throughout, at one point jumping up to claim a catch and missing the ball completely.

Chiefly, though, it was his role in that Vale second goal on 39 minutes, when, with ball at his feet, his clearance was partially blocked by the onrushing Matty Taylor, and deflected invitingly to Funso Ojo.

Admittedly, the midfielder still had plenty to do, calmly sizing up the situation to fire a 25-yard right-footed shot into the bottom corner with magnificent precision, yet it was gifted by Macey.

There were also several nervy second-half moments with the ball from the loan keeper, who had been largely faultless to that point in his 12 previous outings since arriving.

Vale were full value for their 2-0 lead at the break, despite having done very little creatively to put themselves into such a strong position, with both goals self inflicted by the Blues.

The opener arrived on eight minutes following a goal kick helped onto Mal Benning in acres of room on the left wing and then inexplicably allowed to charge into the penalty area unchecked.

His dangerous cross found its way to Connor Ogilvie, yet, rather than clearing, the ball became stuck under the Pompey man’s feet, with Taylor dispossessing the left-back before slamming the ball past Macey to make it 1-0.

Then, on 35 minutes, the hosts lost Paddy Lane to a hamstring injury, with Jacobs called from the bench and played centrally, prompting a reshuffle, with Owen Dale moved to the wing.

Dale had been recalled and asked to play the number 10 role in the absence of Joe Morrell through international duty with Wales, yet, ultimately, it would be the substitute who would have the greater impact.

Trailing 2-0 with half-time approaching, Pompey were handed a lifeline after Nathan Smith tangled with Sean Raggett while defending a corner and a penalty was awarded – and then spurned.

Returning from the interval, Clark Robertson was introduced for Ryley Towler as the left-sided central defender, while, on 55 minutes, Louis Thompson came off for Tom Lowery.

Making his substitutes early helped drive a much-improved second-half showing, yet still the opportunities weren’t arriving, and the scoreline remained unchanged.

However, on 67 minutes, Ogilvie reached a loose ball inside the box ahead of Harrison’s desperate lunge and the resulting penalty was this time finished by Bishop.

Then, three minutes later, Ogilvie’s cross from the left caused problems, before the ball found its way to Jacobs who, classily, controlled it on his chest and swivelled to fire home a right-footed half-volley to send Fratton End into raptures.

It finished 2-2, with an ever-positive Abdul the Steward reassuring departing fans of how Pompey remained in the play-off hunt.