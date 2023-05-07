Paddy Lane capped steady blossoming with a maiden Blues goal, while Di’Shon Bernard posted another reminder why must be signed in the summer.

Throw in Ryley Towler and a 2-2 draw to Wycombe offered plenty of encouragement for whatever another summer of rebuilding may bring.

Indeed, had Connor Ogilvie netted one of his five chances, the campaign would have ended with victory to accompany clinching eighth spot in League One.

On the flip side of an entertaining game there was Oluwayemi, having been handed a rare league start.

In his 64 minutes on the pitch, he was at fault for the Chairboys’ opener, later beaten from 45 yards by Lewis Wing’s shot, then forced off through a worrying injury.

Certainly Pompey fans will be wishing the 22-year-old all the best after leaving the field wearing an oxygen mask, albeit walking, following a collision with Sam Vokes.

However, it proved a difficult match for Oluwayemi, having been put into the team through the head coach’s desire to see the goalkeeper in action ahead of finalising his retained list.

Marlon Pack celebrates equalising for Pompey three minutes before half-time against Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Spurs man is one of 13 players out of contract this summer, yet is highly regarded by Fratton Park staff and it remains to be seen whether that has now changed.

Still, it was an entertaining Pompey performance in the south coast sun, watched by a 18,286 crowd, which also contained 2008 FA Cup final-winning skipper Sol Campbell.

Mousinho fielded Oluwayemi against the Chairboys for his ninth Blues appearance, replacing Luton loanee Matt Macey.

He was among two Blues changes from the 1-1 draw at Derby, with Joe Pigott also dropped to the bench and Tom Lowery replacing him.

Before kick-off, Colby Bishop received The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season on the pitch, after polling 70 per cent of the supporter vote.

In total, that’s 15 player awards for the striker following an impressive maiden campaign on the south coast.

Pompey started the match brightly and, on three minutes, Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek was drawn into his first save.

Paddy Lane’s corner from the right was half cleared and fell invitingly into the path of Lowery, who connected with a first-time left-footed shot from inside the box.

The midfielder didn’t quite catch it cleanly, although still forced Stryjek into a sprawling stop at the foot of his left-hand post to tip it around for another corner.

The Blues should have taken the lead on eight minutes following a lovely move down the right-hand side.

Lowery slipped a pass through to Joe Rafferty, who squared it to the back post, where Connor Ogilvie was arriving.

The defender connected with a left-footed shot from inside the six-yard box, but Stryjek pulled off a brilliant point-blank stop to thwart him, when everybody was expecting the net to bulge.

At the other end, on 12 minutes a bouncing ball down the middle caused problems for Oluwayemi as Sam Vokes challenged aerially, but the hosts managed to clear.

Then Garath McCleary cut in from the left and drove in a fierce low shot which Oluwayemi did well to push away amid a busy penalty area.

It was Wycombe who broke the deadlock on 29 minutes following a mistake by Pompey’s young keeper.

He attempted to play the ball to Rafferty down the right, but instead it was intercepted by McCleary, allowing him to charge through on goal.

The winger then unleashed a right-footed shot which went through Oluwayemi to end up in the back of the net and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Fratton End immediately began applauding the 22-year-old in a classy attempt to boost the confidence of the ex-Spurs man after those costly errors.

Nonetheless, the Blues remained confident on the ball, and were pushing positively trying to secure the leveller.

Lane went close with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area which had Stryjek pushing it behind when it appeared to be sneaking in.

Then, on 42 minutes, Jacobs’ corner from the left was met with a near-post header from Pack and it was deservedly 1-1.

With the match all-square at the break, upon the restart Morrell had a glorious chance to take the lead from the edge of the box.

Yet his right-footed shot flew high into the Fratton End, when really he should have done far better with a glorious opportunity.

However, Wycombe would regain the advantage on 51 minutes through a stunning goal from Wing, which had some of the Fratton faithful applauding.

There was absolutely no danger in the centre of the pitch, with Pack jostling for possession, when the Wycombe man controlled the ball on his chest, allowed it to bounce twice and struck a right-footed shot.

It was fully 45-yards out, yet sailed over the head of Oluwayemi and into Pompey’s net for a spectacular goal to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

There was a nervy moment on 61 minutes when a Wycombe shot from outside the box couldn’t be gathered by Oluwayemi, who ended up bringing down Vokes instead.

Fortunately, the linesman’s flag was raised for offside to spare the debate about awarding a penalty, although the Blues’ keeper had taken a blow to his head.

That marked the end of his participation, leaving the field wearing an oxygen mask, with Macey introduced in the 64th minute as Oluwayemi’s replacement.

It marked a double substitution for the Blues, with Jacobs coming off for Pigott as Mousinho attempted to find a way back for the second time.

That arrived in the 72nd minute, with Pigott in the thick of it.

His wicked cross from the left somehow found its way to the far post, where a stooping header from Lane sent it into the far bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2.

In the 86th minute, Stryjek pulled off a stunning finger-tip save to deny Pigott’s classy clip over his head but there was to be no winner for either side.

