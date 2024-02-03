News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 2023-24 net spend compared to League One rivals Derby, Peterborough, Barnsley & more - gallery

A look at how Portsmouth stack up alongside their League One rivals for net spend throughout the 2023-24 campaign

By Charlie Bennett
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

And just like that, the January transfer window has slammed shut. Managers across the country must settle with the squads they have for the remainder of the campaign.

It was an unusually quiet winter for English football, with Premier League clubs spending around £100million - more than eight times their expenditure last year. The trickle-down effect has resulted in EFL clubs also keeping their powder dry until the summer.

Pompey made four signings this month, with Tom McIntyre, Callum Lang and Owen Moxon arriving permanently. Myles Peart-Harris also joined on loan to bolster John Mousinho's squad ahead of the 2023-24 run-in.

With the window now shut, The News have taken a look at which clubs have splashed out the most on new players this season. Please note: the list is ranked 1-24, with 1 being the team to have made the most money in the market and 24 the biggest spenders.

£7million

1. Barnsley

£7million

£3.7million

2. Reading

£3.7million

£2million

3. Blackpool

£2million

£2million

4. Derby

£2million

