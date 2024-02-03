And just like that, the January transfer window has slammed shut. Managers across the country must settle with the squads they have for the remainder of the campaign.

It was an unusually quiet winter for English football, with Premier League clubs spending around £100million - more than eight times their expenditure last year. The trickle-down effect has resulted in EFL clubs also keeping their powder dry until the summer.

Pompey made four signings this month, with Tom McIntyre, Callum Lang and Owen Moxon arriving permanently. Myles Peart-Harris also joined on loan to bolster John Mousinho's squad ahead of the 2023-24 run-in.