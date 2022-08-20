Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey edged Bristol Rovers 3-1 in a tough victory at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s side had to dig deep as they edged the feisty encounter 3-1 at a sold-out Fratton Park, with Connor Ogilvie, substitute Joe Pigott and Owen Dale securing the three points.

Although it was far from the temperatures seen at Whaddon Road seven days ago, the unbeaten Blues continued their impressive start to the season with the win keeping Pompey third in the table.

Although, there was the sad sight of Louis Thompson being stretched off on 25 minutes following a challenge from Glen Whelan, which will obviously put a damper on the win.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early stages saw both sides find their feet at a bouncing Fratton Park with the visitors selling out their away allocation to add to the superb atmosphere.

But the game’s main talking point came in the 19th minute when Whelan flew into a challenge on Thompson in front of the dugouts – with the Blues bench not happy with the late tackle.

After a lengthy stoppage, the former Norwich midfielder was stretched away – with the Rovers man only receiving a yellow card by referee Gavin Ward.

Following the delay, Pompey made sure to capitalise on their increasing pressure when Ogilvie rose highest to head in his third goal of the campaign from a Michael Jacobs corner.

Indeed, the home side could’ve gone into the break even further ahead when Michael Morrison attempted a volley at the back post, which was just wide of the mark.

However, it was the Gas who found themselves level on the hour mark as Aaron Collins converted John Marquis’ ball across the box to send the 1,843 travelling fans behind the goal delirious.

As Pompey went in search of a winner, Cowley rolled the dice with Joe Pigott replacing Bishop in attack, to the surprise of many.

But, three minutes later the forward was straight into the action as he was brought down by Harry Anderson in the box.

Indeed, the Ipswich loanee converted the spot kick in the closing stages, sending keeper James Belshaw the wrong way in front of the Fratton End.

The Blues weren’t done there though, with substitute Dane Scarlett providing a superb cross to find Owen Dale at the back post to head into an empty net.