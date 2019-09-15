Pompey secured a second straight victory in the Leasing.com Trophy with a 3-1 win against Norwich under-21s at Fratton Park yesterday.

Ellis Harrison bagged a double and debutant Josh Flint added another as a fresh-faced Blues side made easy work of the Canaries' youngsters.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the win…

Joe Gallen

I thought it was pretty comfortable in the end.

We were disappointed that Norwich scored, I thought we were going to keep a clean sheet but it didn’t quite happen.

Eoin Teggart, left, Ellis Harrison at the final whistle Picture: Joe Pepler

But overall it was pretty comfortable. We took the lead early on and it didn't look like Norwich were going to come back into it.

I think one of their wide players had two shots around the edge of the box that went wide. Other than that we were never in too much danger and player very well over all.

Josh Flint was making his debut and scored in the number-10 role. He had a good game and is a nice footballer.

Eoin played really well on the left-hand side. Not only did he put in some excellent crosses but showed a clean pair of heels, a lot of acceleration, a lot of pace and put in some excellent deliveries.

Leon Maloney

As the game went on, we started to get the ball on the floor more, moving it better, that’s what I prefer.

And I thought we did well, we definitely deserved the win.

Norwich didn’t threaten much, even their goal wasn’t a great one, and we did really well with our performance.

I don’t think they offered that much, maybe on the counter attack, but as soon as we got back in numbers I thought we dealt with them easily.

It was a good win and we always looked like scoring when attacking.

There are little things we can improve on, such as tracking back, but we have won another three points in our group to top it.

Neil Allen – News chief sports writer

Pompey’s youngsters shone in a comfortable victory over Norwich under-21s.

Josh Flint grabbed a goal and an assist on his debut, while Eoin Teggart produced a man-of-the-match display.

Ellis Harrison also netted twice, skippering a youthful Kenny Jackett side, who must now fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Will Rooney – Pompey reporter

The kids came to the fore against Norwich under-21s.

Eoin Teggart, Leon Maloney, Josh Flint and Joe Hancott all were superb in the 3-1 victory.

They were complimented by several first-team players but they certainly took their opportunity.

The future at Fratton Park is looking bright on this showing.