Portsmouth 3-1 Norwich under-21: Neil Allen's player ratings after Leasing.com Trophy victory CHECK out our player ratings from Pompey’s game at home to Norwich City's under-21 side. Ellis Harrison scored in both halves while Josh Flint bagged the second goal of the game. 1. Alex Bass Barely asked to do anything - 6 Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. James Bolton Solid showing as another game chalked up - 7 Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Oli Hawkins Not troubled too much in defensive role - 7 Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Sean Raggett Growing into role at centre-half, but will be disappointed with goal - 6 Robin Jones/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4