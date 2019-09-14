Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison scores his second goal of the match

Portsmouth 3-1 Norwich under-21: Neil Allen's player ratings after Leasing.com Trophy victory

CHECK out our player ratings from Pompey’s game at home to Norwich City's under-21 side.

Ellis Harrison scored in both halves while Josh Flint bagged the second goal of the game.

Barely asked to do anything - 6

1. Alex Bass

Barely asked to do anything - 6
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Solid showing as another game chalked up - 7

2. James Bolton

Solid showing as another game chalked up - 7
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Not troubled too much in defensive role - 7

3. Oli Hawkins

Not troubled too much in defensive role - 7
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Growing into role at centre-half, but will be disappointed with goal - 6

4. Sean Raggett

Growing into role at centre-half, but will be disappointed with goal - 6
Robin Jones/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4