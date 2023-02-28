Colby Bishop attracts interest from Bolton's Eoin Toal in the Fratton Park clash. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And both deserve immense credit for a stunning late triumph against Bolton as their reputations continue to flourish with the Blues.

The Trotters comfortably dispatched Pompey 3-0 in their previous encounter days before Mousinho’s shock transition from Oxford United defender to head coach.

Since then it has been a heartening baptism for the 36-year-old, who has introduced wins, goals, some great football and the feel-good factor back to the south coast.

Early days unquestionably, but in-form Bolton provided another reason to be cheerful for those 17,132 gathered as Pompey came from behind to win 3-1.

Trailing to Dion Charles’ 48th-minute opener, Mousinho’s men rattled in three goals in 11 minutes to turn the match on its head and claim an impressive three points.

Improbably, Towler grabbed the first two, his maiden goals for the Blues to put the hosts in the box seat by the 84th minute.

It was sealed by Colby Bishop’s 17th of the season, ending his brief blip in front of goal - with every player bar goalkeeper Matt Macey celebrating with him in telling fashion.

Victory failed to lift Mousinho’s men beyond their 10th placing heading into the match as they continue to play catch-up for an unlikely top-six place.

But this rejuvenated side his giving the Fratton faithful plenty to cheer about in a season which once threatened to be petering out.

Ahead of kick-off, there was the welcome sight of Tom Lowery back on the teamsheet after almost six months away from League One action.

Named on the bench, it represented his first league involvement since coming off with a hamstring problem against Peterborough on September 3.

Having been given the all-clear on Monday to resume first-team duty, he replaced Denver Hume in the Blues’ 18-man squad.

Elsewhere, Mousinho stuck with the same starting XI which so impressively hammered Cheltenham 4-0 at the weekend.

That meant Michael Jacobs continuing in a number 10 role following his man-of-the-match display against the Robins.

However, Clark Robertson, Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid are still sidelined through injury.

In a tight start to proceedings, Dale Owen produced a dangerous low cross from the right which almost picked out Ronan Curtis at the far post, only for Gethin Jones to get there first.

Meanwhile, the battle between Colby Bishop and towering defender Ricardo Almeida Santos was developing into an intriguing contest, with the Bolton man regularly wrestling with the striker.

Also Santos would eventually earn a yellow card for bringing down Curtis surging down the middle in the 13th minute.

Moments later, the Irishman was again in the thick of it, picking up Connor Ogilvie’s blocked shot and attempting an angled lob over the keeper from the left.

The intention was good, but the execution not quite there as Curtis’ difficult attempt drifted over the bar for a goal kick.

At the other end, on 24 minutes Curtis gave away a free-kick down Bolton’s right and Aaron Morley’s ball was met with a header from Shola Shoretire.

However, his attempt was wastefully headed well wide of the intended target when he really should have done far better from such a promising position.

On the half-hour mark, Jacobs put in a free-kick from the right which found its way to Ryan Tunniffle, who had time and space inside the box, only to lash his over the bar.

Then Dale did well to dispossess a Bolton defender and then tried to twist and turn his way past keeper James Trafford to engineer a shot, only to go down under a challenge and a corner awarded.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt was proving to be an angry figure on the touchline and it was no surprise when referee Stephen Martin booked on 44 minutes for his antics.

With the game goalless, there were no changes at the break, understandable considering how tight the opening 45 minutes was between the teams.

The second half was only minutes into it when Morley’s corner from the right sparked a goalmouth scramble which was forced home from close range by Charles to make it 1-0.

The Blues had failed to rediscover their first-half drive, struggling to retain possession, and Kyle Dempsey should have increased the visitors’ lead on 57 minutes, only to fire wide.

There was a glimpse when Rafferty’s excellent ball into the right-hand channel beautifully picked out Jacobs, who lofted a cross into the danger zone, which was cleared.

Pompey made their first change on 66 minutes, with Dane Scarlett replacing Jacobs, with the Spurs loanee playing through the middle.

Then, on 73 minutes, Dale drew a foul from Eoin Toal down the right and, from the resulting free-kick, Rafferty put in a wonderful ball.

It eluded several team-mates, but there was Towler at the far post with a header on the run and make it 1-1 in front of a jubilant Fratton Park.

What a memorable moment for the youngster’s maiden Blues goal and now it was the hosts’ turn to apply the pressure, with Morrell sending a shot fizzing over from outside the box.

Although Charles did test Macey with a snapshot, which the keeper clawed out, only for a team-mate to be ruled offside as he attempted to latch onto the follow up.

It proved to be Bolton’s goal scorer’s final contribution, replaced by Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu – and didn’t just the Fratton faithful highlight that association.

The Blues made their second substitute on 81 minutes, with Joe Pigott replacing a limping Curtis.

On 84 minutes, the match was turned on its head when a ball from the left found its way to Towler at the far post who slid in his second to make it 2-1.

Fratton Park erupted and moments later Bishop’s flick to set Scarlett racing clear should have resulted in another, but Conor Bradley got back superbly to prevent the youngster from even shooting.

Not to worry because, on 87 minutes, Tunnicliffe’s ball into the box was cleverly flicked into the net by Bishop to make it 3-1.