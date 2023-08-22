Scorer Terry Devlin celebrates with Christian Saydee following his maiden Pompey goal in the EFL Trophy encounter with Fulham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

On an entertaining evening in the EFL Trophy against Fulham Under-21s, it finished 3-3 – but should have been so much, much more.

Sean Raggett struck twice, including an early goal-of-the-season contender, while Terry Devlin netted on his first competitive appearance.

However, poor goalkeeping from Ryan Schofield, brilliance from opposite number Alex Borto, and some awful finishing from the hosts, contrived it to somehow end in a draw.

Christian Saydee struck the bar, Alex Robertson hit the post, while Abu Kamara should have netted a hat-trick as chance after chance was missed.

Ultimately, with the match finishing 3-3 and both sides collecting a point, it headed into a penalty shoot-out for a bonus point, with the Blues triumphing 5-4 after Schofield’s winning save.

John Mousinho had made 11 changes to the side held by Cheltenham to a goalless draw on Saturday, giving a full debut to second-year scholar Koby Mottoh.

He joined the likes of Sean Raggett, Jack Sparkes, Paddy Lane, Christian Saydee, Ben Stevenson, Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin in the side.

Pompey fell behind after just 56 seconds, with their players appealing in vain for an offside which never came.

Attacking an empty Fratton End, a cross put in from the right was met by a side-footed shot by Oliver Sanderson and appeared to be heading into the net.

However, Donnell made sure from almost on the line – yet no linesman’s flag was raised and the goal stood.

Pompey responded encouragingly and, on eight minutes, Devlin clipped in a cross from the right which was headed over at the far post by Mottoh.

Then a quick free-kick was played to Lane on the right and his angled shot was beaten out by the diving keeper, with nobody able to pounce for the rebound.

The match was on level terms on 17 minutes, with Pompey’s skipper netting.

Sparkes’ right-wing corner was missed by keeper Alex Borto and there was Raggett at the far post to slide the ball home to make it 1-1.

Moments later, Mottoh was put through the middle and had a great opportunity, but his right-footed shot proved tame and straight at the exposed keeper.

Pompey deservedly took the lead on 24 minutes, with Devlin meeting Swanson’s right-wing cross with a bullet header.

The hosts were now rampant and Lane should have really made it three at the far post, only to balloon Sparkes’ left-wing cross over the bar with the goal gaping.

Yet inexplicably Fulham levelled on 39 minutes following an awful error from Schofield.

From outside the area, Stevenson played a first-time pass back towards his keeper, only for Schofield to let the ball run across him, with Godo sliding in to force it over the line.

Words were subsequently exchanged between Sparkes and Schofield but, regardless, it was somehow now 2-2.

On the stroke of half-time, Lane laid the ball back from the far post, where it was met with an Abu Kamara volley which just flew over.

In first-half stoppage time, George Okkas was shown his second yellow card - and given his marching orders - after refusing to let the Blues take a quick throw-in.

The Blues regained their lead in stunning fashion on 51 minutes - through an unlikely source.

Raggett picked the ball up deep, took a couple of touches, then let fly from 30-yards with a magnificent right-footed rocket into the top corner.

Fratton Park was stunned, yet it was 3-2 to Pompey after the centre-half’s second of an entertaining match.

Saydee thought he had made it four moments later, only for his goal-bound shot to take a slight nick and fly wide for a corner when some home fans were already celebrating a goal.

On the hour mark, Saydee headed Swanson’s left-wing corner against the bar and then, from the follow-up, Raggett wasted a hat-trick opportunity with a left-footed shot over the bar from eight-yards out.

Still chances continued to be spurned, this time substitute Anthony Scully volleyed well over following clever play from Alex Robertson.

Yet it was 3-3 on 73 minutes when hit on the break and Delano McCoy-Splatt finishing superbly from the angle, although questions were once again raised about Schofield.

It was soon back up the other end, with the busy Borto saving from Swanson and Stevenson, before the latter struck a post in the final few minutes.