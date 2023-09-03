Skipper Marlon Pack and assistant head coach Jon Harley celebrate at the final whistle following Pompey's 3-1 victory over Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Admittedly, Marlon Pack did not register in Saturday’s victory over Peterborough which represented a much-needed confidence boost for supporters who had begun to fidget.

Successive goalless draws and accompanying frustrations had prompted some to write off Championship aspirations before August had ended.

In truth, there is little correlation between the outcome of the opening five games and a side’s promotion destiny. Last term the Blues were top entering September, while in the 2016-17 League Two title triumph they were eighth.

As for that agonising 2018-19 campaign, Kenny Jackett’s men took 13 points from 15 on offer at the same stage, but perhaps it’s best to leave that one in the past.

Still, with early doubts beginning to creep him centring on Pompey’s inability to break sides down, in particular bottom club Cheltenham, an uplifting result – and performance – was required against Peterborough.

With 10 draws from their previous 16 league fixtures, Mousinho’s men were challenged with ramping up their creativity and goal threat as they signed off for the international break.

Amid such an increasingly-fraught backdrop, what unfolded was an impressive win over the Darren Ferguson’s men in front of 17,814 at Fratton Park.

Indeed, the rampant hosts should have scored plenty more during a dominant second-half display, especially after Regan Poole had established the eventual 3-1 final scoreline in the 59th minute.

As it was, all momentum was sucked out of them once Joe Morrell collected the fourth red card of his Blues career in the 85th minute, no doubt much to the under-fire visitors’ relief.

Regardless, it was a fine display against the best side they have faced so far this term, with a defensive midfielder at the very heart of it.

The recalled Christian Saydee deservedly warranted his standing ovation as he left the pitch, while the imperious Poole, a revelation of a signing, was magnificent in defence once more.

Yet the unlikely figure of Pack was the irresistible driving force behind the 3-1 success, playing a critical role in a fightback from a losing position to engineering three goals during a true captain’s innings.

A pinpoint cross for the Colby Bishop’s leveller, a short corner in the build-up to Abu Kamara’s maiden Blues goal, and a clever headed pass to the same player for the third which ended up with Poole netting at the far post.

The 32-year-old was at the heart of such key moments amid an individual display Mousinho would afterwards credit as the ex-Cardiff man’s finest of the season.

How Pompey desired that level of contribution from their skipper, who is clearly capable of influencing attacking moments, irrespective of his accustomed role sat deepest of the central midfielders.

Last term’s haul of five league goals established him as Pompey joint-second highest scorer, while also represented his biggest seasonal tally in a decade.

Still, few could have anticipated it would be Pack striding forward to unlock the Blues’ goal-scoring potential against a Peterborough side which Mousinho believes could occupy by the top six come May.

Pompey had been trailing after Ricky-Jade Jones’ 20th-minute opener when he wrong-footed Zak Swanson to curl a right-footed shot into the far corner.

But two goals in a five-minute spell ensured the hosts led 2-1 heading in the interval, potentially defusing an uncomfortable half-time reaction had they remained behind.

Ultimately, the result was comfortable and inevitably, amid such an eye-catching result, numerous impressive showings, with Saydee featuring highly.

Having opened his Pompey goal account on Tuesday night during Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Peterborough, the former Bournemouth man retained his place for Saturday’s League One fixture.

Operating behind Colby Bishop, he represented one of two changes to the team which drew at Stevenage the previous weekend, with Zak Swanson coming in at right-back for the suspended Joe Rafferty.

The powerful Saydee is a player who has swiftly been taken to the Fratton faithful’s heart – and on Saturday served up another swashbuckling display brimming with heart, endeavour and menace.

Although not among the goals on this occasion, there is so much more to savour about the 21-year-old’s game and already appears to be a shrewd summer acquisition.