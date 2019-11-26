Portsmouth 3 Rotherham 2: RECAP as Blues picking up breathless victory over promotion contenders at Fratton Park Pompey host Rotherham at Fratton Park. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Jordan Cross for live updates of Pompey’s clash against Rotherham at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off). Simply scroll down and hit refresh to get the latest match action... Portsmouth 3 Rotherham 2: full-time picture gallery as Blues move up to 10th in League One Same again for Portsmouth in Rotherham clash