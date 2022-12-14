Jay Mingi's superb goal lit up the Papa John's Trophy clash with Stevenage at a freezing Fratton.

The anticipated Steve Evans sideshow barely registered, as the combustible Scot renewed his rivalry with old foe Danny Cowley on a freezing Papa John’s Trophy night at Fratton.

Thankfully, for the 2,162 who braved the plummeting temperatures - less 76 hardy Stevenage souls - there was Jay Mingi.

The fast-emerging midfield talent gave the most irresistible example yet of his potential, as the Blues eased to a 3-0 success over the in-form League Two side.

And then came Joe Pigott with a magnificent late, late free-kick to warm royal blue hearts on an Arctic evening.

It may be a competition which remains largely uncelebrated, but Mingi will not forget how he grabbed his maiden Pompey goal. And nor, likely, will those who witnessed him brush aside the befuddled opposition with a mesmerising run and finish he will forever cherish.

With there little threat seemingly on, Mingi’s 37th-minute run from just beyond the centre circle carved open Stevenage with a thrust sprinkled with delicate grace to warm the entranced onlookers.

Josh Koroma’s second-half finish and then Pigott top-drawer deadball execution settled it, on a night where Cowley men were comfortable and fair value for their success.

It means Pompey are now two wins away from a Wembley return in a competition which continues to be kind to them.

The cups may be a distraction to some, but few would turn their nose up at another return to the home of football - one which would be the Blues’ eighth since 2008.

Pompey made six changes from the team who disappointed in defeat at Wycombe last time out.

Most notably, it was Joe Pigott who was given a chance to impress as he was handed his first start since the FA Cup win over Hereford on November 4.

Elsewhere, Joe Morrell returned to the starting line-up after his World Cup experience with Wales.

Josh Koroma, Reeco Hackett, Denver Hume and keeper Josh Oluwayemi are the other players to come into the starting XI.

Josh Griffiths, Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop and Ronan Curtis all came out of the side who lost at Adams Park, with Raggett, Pack, Bishop and Curtis on the bench.

And is a night for first-year scholar Bastian Smith to savour as he was brought into the first-team picture as a sub.

Any notion of Pompey underestimating their lower division opposition was quickly put to bed, as Danny Cowley’s side flew out of the blocks.

The supply was coming via Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett down the left flank, with three dangerous crosses inside the first 10 minutes. The invitations went unheeded by Pigott.

The lurking Koroma couldn’t make more of not being spotted by Stevenage skipper Carl Piergianni, who short-changed keeper Aaron Chapman with a backpass in the fifth minute. The keeper narrowly cleared.

Koroma himself should’ve made more of the opportunity his deft skill produced two minutes later as he left Dan Sweeney for dead, but chose to attempt to tee up Owen Dale instead of shoot. It was the wrong call as the opening evaporated.

Pompey were firmly in the ascendancy, however, with the quality of their openings meriting a return, even before Hackett’s individual class went within a whisker of an opener in the 16th minute as his 20-yard drive flew a whisker wide of the far post.

Josh Oluwayemi took his moment to shine in the 19th minute, grasping Arthur Read’s 25-yard free-kick at full length to his right as the visitors their first opening.

Stevenage should have opened the scoring with their second, with the Pompey back line statues as Piergianni reacted quickest to Jake Taylor nodding a ball back into the box.

Fortunately for Cowley’s side it wasn’t someone more clinical, as the defender clipped the bar from four yards with the goal gaping.

The decision for the hardy Fratton faithful to brave freezing conditions was justified in a stroke eight minutes before the break, thanks to Mingi.

There appeared to be little on as the fast-emerging talent picked the ball up just beyond the centre circle. Within a couple of seconds Jake Taylor’s challenge had been dismissed and the ball put through Piergianni’s legs.

The rest Mingi did with consummate ease, as he slipped the ball nonchalantly underneath Chapman.

Evans produced a triple change at the break in an effort to find a way back into proceedings.

It was Pompey who continued the pattern of the first half, however, with a presentable chance to double their advantage arriving 48 seconds after the restart.

Hackett’s confidence is brimming right now with his run to the byline and cutback deserving of a finish. Koroma’s decision to take a touch instead of firing home meant it went unrewarded.

The Papa John’s Trophy has provided Oluwayemi with the platform to show his promising attributes so far this term.

And so it proved 11 minutes after the restart as the Spurs singing was first equal to Roberts’ deflected drive, and wasn’t aware the flag was to be raised as he smothered Taylor’s follow up.

After passing up earlier openings, Koroma got his goal with 29 minutes remaining.

It was a moment which owed everything to the nous and imagination of Morrell, as he defence-splitting pass opened up Evans’ back line for the Huddersfield loanee to do the rest.

That was the cue for Pompey to really start enjoying themselves, although Pigott was a tad too far in the comfort zone as he somehow failed to force his close-range header home from a couple of yards.

Dale really should have stayed onside when Pompey broke four on two with 13 minutes left, and Pigott really should’ve done better than squander another clear opening eight minutes from time.

There was indeed time from a little fan consternation over Evans in the game’s death throes, possibly over something said.

It wouldn’t rank in top 1,000 of the Stevenage manager’s touchline run-ins, however, and was quickly forgotten when Pigott sent a wondrous 25-yard free-kick arrowing home.