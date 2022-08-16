Portsmouth 4 Cambridge United 1 - Jordan Cross' verdict as a night of second-half magic sees early-season optimism grow

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this time the five-goal new boy had a supporting cast of familiar faces, as Danny Cowley’s men destroyed Cambridge United with a second-half super show of savage pressure and mouthwatering promise.

Amid the 11 summer signings, it was those existing faces Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie who turned the screw to deliver a 4-1 which reeked of promise for what lies ahead.

Bishop is certainly giving credence to the Blues chant over the magic in his play, as he continues to thrive and added an assist to his stoppage-time first-half leveller.

Yet a composure and level heads across the park to respond to the adversity of Joe Ironside’s 30th-minute opener will be satisfying Pompey's head coach, as his side sit third in the formative League One table.

It means the Blues continue to build impetus four games into the season as they make it 197 days unbeaten at PO4.

A quiet confidence is growing in this Fratton camp and the those who bleed royal blue can do likewise for now, on an evening where the old gal crackled under the lights amid the ole football and even Marlon Pack chancing his arm from his own half.

Two of Pompey’s 11 new faces were handed their first league starts as Tom Lowery and Owen Dale came into the starting XI.

They were joined by Ronan Curtis as Cowley made three changes from Cheltenham, with Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson dropped to the bench.

Cambridge proved the prophets of doom wrong last season, as everyone’s relegation favourites finished in a comfortable 14th position.

And they went into the game a point above Pompey in sixth place, with academy graduates Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May making Fratton returns - the latter on the bench.

It had been 16 long weeks since the Blues faithful had sampled Fratton under the lights and the intensity of the occasion reflected that fact - as Pompey started with ferocity on and off the pitch.

It was Liam O’Neil who was the target of ire from a home crowd, who counted Purbrook’s England international Mason Mount among their number, for a late lunge on Lowery in the second minute.

But that was more than matched by an incredulous Cowley, who was adamant the chop warranted more than the yellow card it received - leading to a ticking off from official Chris Pollard.

A sense of hunger hung in the August night air as the home side pushed with the kind of purpose now demanded of them by their leader.

That was seen as Curtis drove infield in typical fashion before driving his finish narrowly wide in the ninth minute.

Yet it was Mark Bonner’s side who should have been in front in the 14th minute, as Shilow Tracey sensed opportunity and seized the ball off Joe Rafferty from Michael Morrison’s pass. It was just the advancing Josh Griffiths for the ex-Spurs man to beat, yet the West Brom loanee showed his quality by sticking out a left limb to win the duel.

Pompey were not letting the intensity of their work drop with some impressive crossfield passing from first Curtis and then Pack failing to yield a tangible opening their work warranted.

But Cowley’s men were then once again indebted to the excellence of Griffiths who superbly reacted to keep out Ironside’s close-range finish from Jubril Okedina’s incisive cross from the right.

The warning shots fired from Cambridge were not heeded from the resulting corner, however, as Ironside deftly flicked a shot goalward from O’Neil’s corner. This time there was nothing Griffiths could do as the ball nestled into the Fratton End net.

Pompey needed a positive response to the adversity but a couple of quick potential openings amounted to nowt, as no one could meet Scarlett’s cross and Curtis’ penalty appeals correctly fell on deaf ears.

Then Dimitar Mitov’s excellence denied Bishop’s first-time finish after Ogilvie’s cutback from the byline to finally created an opening.

After failing to do so until stoppage a second chance quickly this time - only this time with the final outcome demanded.

It had to be the magic man who provided the final flourish as Dale found Sean Raggett at the back stick, and Bishop was in the right place to slot home the leveller.

The intensity with which the half ended refused to relent after the restart as Pompey tore into their hosts.

Raggett felt his goalbound header had been illegally blocked by a Cambridge arm in the 47th minute, with the ref thinking otherwise. Then Dale’s drive fizzed over as the temperature heated up among the 17,702 crowd.

If Raggett had calls for a penalty, perhaps Harvey Knibbs could say similar in the 53rd minute as he tangled with Michael Morrison. Again ref Pollard’s decision was to let play roll on.

Anyone underestimating Cambridge could clearly see the folly of such a stance, as they continued to seek out openings on the counter.

Yet, Cowley was seeing the intensity cranked up to the levels demanded - and married with the set–piece threat which has often been absent through his Fratton tenure.

That we saw in the 60th minute when Haunstrup’s foul on Dale provided the chance for Lowery to tease in a delicious ball to the back post. Curtis was rewarded for rising highest as he saw his effort squeezed past Mitov to give his side the advantage.

The first members of the cavalry were sent for in the 64th minute as Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson replaced Lowery and Scarlett.

And the increasing pace of the charge saw Jacobs rewarded with his second of the season.

The visitors will bemoan Mitov’s role in allowing Pompey’s press to savage the ball back through Curtis, who teed up Bishop with the winger finally applying the finish.

Cowley’s men could then sense a wounded foe - and seized on the opportunity in bloodthirsty fashion as Ogilvie rounded off a period of ole football to volley home the fourth.

There was still time for that Buckland boy Pack to try breaking his goal duck with an effort from his own half which narrowly flew over.