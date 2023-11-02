Kevin Bond has been out of work since leaving Bristol Rovers in October 2022

Former Pompey assistant manager Kevin Bond

Former Pompey assistant manager Kevin Bond is making a return to football.

More than a year after his surprise departure from Bristol Rovers - where he worked alongside Joey Barton for 14 months and helped guide the club to League Two promotion - the 66-year-old finds himself back at the Memorial Stadium.

Only this time, it’s assisting current caretaker boss Andy Mangan, who is taking care of first-team matters at the Gas following Barton’s sacking last week.

It’s believed the much-travelled Bond will work on a part-time basis, coming in two days a week as Rovers continue their search for a new manager. The likes of out-of-work trio Dean Holden, Garry Monk and Neil Harris have all been linked with the vacant post. However, The Quarters owner, Hussain AlSaeed, is yet to appoint anyone to take the club forward.

Rovers are currently 15th in the League One table, with Mangan overseeing last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton - the club’s one and only game to date since Barton’s exit.

Bond’s familiarity with Rovers should allow him to settle in quickly. But it’s not the first time he’s returned to a former employer following a departure or linked up with an ex-colleague.

Indeed, the former defender enjoyed three spells at Pompey, working firstly alongside Alan Ball, then Harry Redknapp and then, more recently, Kenny Jackett in a scouting capacity.

Meanwhile, he continued his close working association with Redknapp away from Fratton Park, joining the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning manager during his stints in charge at Southampton, Spurs, QPR and Birmingham.

Following his Rovers departure last October, the former Bournemouth and Southend manager said: ‘Last season (Rovers’ promotion-winning season) was probably the most amazing year I’ve experienced in football.

‘To move from where we were at Christmas to promotion on the last day of the season was truly remarkable. I thought I’d seen most things in football but watching that seventh goal go in will stay with me forever.

‘Now is the right time for me to leave. I would like to thank everyone connected with the club; Wael (al-Qadi – owner of Bristol Rovers), a fantastic man at the helm, Joey, the staff, the players and our brilliant supporters for making my time here so memorable.’