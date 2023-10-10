Tino Anjorin opened the scoring for Pompey against Gillingham with a spectacular overhead kick. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho’s League One leaders headed into the visit of Gillingham minus four players on international duty, plus without the talismanic Colby Bishop and Will Norris.

In total there were six changes to the side which defeated Port Vale, with the head coach keen not to over-exert some members of his squad, while handing others rare match minutes.

Regardless, they served up a 5-1 thumping as an appreciative crowd of 5,066 were treated to a stunning second half from the relentless Blues in this remarkable start to the season.

It was actually 1-1 at the interval, after Jonny Williams had cancelled out Tino Anjorin’s spectacular opener.

Yet two goals in four minutes laid the platform for an avalanche of goals during the second half with Ben Stevenson, Kusini Yengi, Abu Kamara and Ryley Towler also netting.

It was a brutal display of attacking football from Mousinho’s men, consisting of some outstanding goals, while Yengi also struck the bar as he made it five goals in five outings.

There was even the heartening sight of Academy prospect Mitch Aston handed his Blues bow for the final nine minutes, when he entered the field with Koby Mottoh.

And off the back of five straight victories in the league, Mousinho’s in-form side chalked up another triumph in the EFL Trophy – and with a swagger.

Pompey’s head coach retained five of the starting XI which defeated Port Vale 2-0 on Saturday, with Sean Raggett, Jack Sparkes, Stevenson, Christian Saydee and Kamara all keeping their places.

However, there were recalls for Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson, Towler, Anjorin, Gavin Whyte and Yengi.

For Yengi it was a first start since August, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury and made his comeback off the bench on Saturday.

International duty ruled out Terry Devlin, Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane and Regan Poole, while Denver Hume and Liam Vincent were overlooked.

Second-year scholars Mottoh and Aston were among the substitutes, which also included Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Oluwayemi.

After a quiet start to the match, it sprang to life on 10 minutes when Anjorin and Saydee exchanged passes, putting the former clean through.

The Chelsea man’s first-time shot from inside the area was blocked by the on-rushing keeper – but, from the resulting corner, the hosts took the lead.

Sparkes delivered the flag kick from the right and the ball found its way to Anjorin who, with back to goal and Max Clark up against him, took a touch before producing an acrobatic overhead kick.

It was a stunning piece of skill, with his right-footed shot flying past Glenn Morris to make it 1-0 in front of the Milton End.

Gillingham were struggling to make inroads into Pompey’s penalty box, although one superb covering block from Swanson prevented a right-wing cross reaching Johnny Williams in front of goal on 29 minutes.

Overall, though, the Blues were looking very comfortable for their lead – until the stroke of half-time.

Mousinho’s men failed to clear their lines on the edge of the box, with Tom Nichols leading the charge and nudging the ball to his right for Williams to slide home.

It was sloppy from the hosts, despite Raggett almost producing a crucial block in the attack, and suddenly it was 1-1 heading into the interval.

The Blues brought on Morrell for Anjorin at the break, slotting in alongside Stevenson in the centre of midfield.

Within five minutes the hosts had retaken the lead following a lovely right-footed strike from Stevenson outside the box.

Kamara started it off, with a dangerous run down the left before knocking the ball inside to Whyte, who, in turn, laid it to his right into the path of Stevenson.

The midfielder did the rest, with a superb first-time shot into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Suddenly the Blues were alive and Yengi put Kamara clean through on the keeper, only to fire a left-footed shot straight at him.

Moments later, Saydee pushed a pass to Yengi on the right and his fierce right-footed attempt smacked against the crossbar before bouncing clear.

Thankfully, Pompey capitalised on their purple patch to make it 3-1 after 54 minutes.

Kamara won a free-kick down the left which was delivered with customary pinpoint accuracy by Sparkes – and there was Yengi with a thumping header to extend the hosts’ lead.

Mousinho’s troops had scored twice in four minutes and were now firmly in control of this cup clash, while suggesting there could be more goal moments to come.

Yengi was withdrawn on 63 minutes to generous applause, presumably as a precaution, to be replaced by Conor Shaughnessy, accompanied by a system switch.

The Irishman came into a back three, with Swanson and Sparkes the wing-backs and Whyte now operating more centrally from an attacking position.

Pompey remained in the hunt for more, though, and on 69 minutes excellent work from Saydee down the left saw him retain possession before finding Swanson on the far flank, but his 30-yard drive flew well over.

On 72 minutes it was 4-1, with Kamara receiving a pass from the right and curling a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Sparkes was then denied by a tremendous save from Morris when the ball appeared to be heading into the top corner, yet, from the resulting corner, it was 5-1.

Sparkes delivered it from the right, met by a stooping Shaughnessy header and Towler was there to force it home from close range and maintain the goal slide.

Immediately, Mottoh and Aston were introduced from the bench for Saydee and Sparkes, representing a first-team debut for Aston.