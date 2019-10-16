Have your say

Pompey Academy have been drawn against Hereford in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.

The young Blues will meet the Bulls at Fratton Park in a tie that must be played by Saturday, November 2.

Mark Kelly’s side reached the third round of the competition last season.

After defeating Bristol Rovers and Cray Wanderers, they faced Premier League giants Liverpool’s youngsters.

Despite battling back from two goals behind after half-time, with Brad Lethbridge and Joe Hancott netting, a last-minute Bobby Duncan strike condemned Pompey to a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in St Helen’s.

Liverpool went on to lift the trophy by defeating Manchester City in the final.

Pompey are currently unbeaten in the Youth Alliance League south-west division and sit top of the table on 25 points.