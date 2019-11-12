Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup toasted his maiden Pompey goal and revealed: It was a great feeling.

The Waterlooville lad notched for the first time in his senior career during last night’s 2-1 FA Cup first-round victory at Harrogate Town.

Brandon Haunstrup celebrates his maiden Pompey goal at Harrogate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

In the 17th minute, Haunstrup played a one-two with Ryan Williams before curling home a wonderful 20-yard effort to draw the Blues level.

He cancelled out Mark Beck's opener, before Ronan Curtis’ superb 30-yard effort ensured the Blues will meet Altrincham in the second stage of the competition.

What made it more special for the academy graduate was it arrived on his 50th appearance for his boyhood club.

And he celebrated etching his name on the scoresheet.

Haunstrup said: ‘It was a great feeling seeing the ball hit the back of the net.

‘It would have been nice if we were in a bit more of a comfortable position so I could have had more of a celebration.

‘But the goalie has had to pull the ball out of the back of the net.

‘It was a good bit of play to be fair and I was really happy to score that goal.

'Ryan set me inside and I like playing with Willo. He gives me the ball back and knows that I like to go inside.

‘Playing on the right-hand side is good because I can do that.

‘It was a bit frustrating because I hit one quite high in the dying moments against Southend – not as high as Tom Naylor’s, by the way, because that one almost made it out of the stadium!

‘I can’t remember it actually going in because I was on the floor but I was happy to get off the mark.’

Haunstrup started in a right-back role for Kenny Jackett’s side against the National League side at Wetherby Road.

He’d previously caught the eye when replacing Ross McCrorie during last week’s 4-1 win over Southend after the Rangers loanee limped off with a hamstring injury.

With McCrorie sidelined for up to six weeks, it’s given an opportunity for Haunstrup to nail down a regular starting spot.

Despite being a left-footer, the former Crookhorn College pupil feels comfortable operating on the opposite flank.

Now he's targeting a sustained spell in the Blues’ line-up.

He added: 'It's natural for me to take the ball on my left foot, but I do think that I can go out wide.

‘I played their for the youth team as a first-team scholar, so I do feel comfortable there.’