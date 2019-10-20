Have your say

Liam Daish believes ‘predator’ Alfie Stanley is getting his rewards now he’s started to relish the physical side of things.

The Pompey academy striker has been in red-hot form in front of goal this season.

Before the young Blues’ Youth Alliance League clash against Oxford United yesterday, Stanley had bagged 14 times in 10 appearances.

The second-year scholar has taken up the mantle of leading the line superbly, netting a hat-trick in a 6-3 defeat of Newport earlier this month.

He also caught the eye for the reserves in their 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday.

Despite not being the tallest, Daish feels Stanley has upped his willingness to battle defenders for the ball and put himself about.

And the youngster has reaped the dividends.

Pompey’s professional development phase coach said: ‘He’s not the biggest but retains the ball well and has been among the goals this season.

‘What I like about him is he's got a lot more involved in the physical side of things.

‘He’s quite robust despite not being the biggest. He doesn’t mind the physical contest, he’ll take a hit and is quite resilient.

‘That’s what good strikers are about. They want defenders to come tight so they can get the other side.

‘Alfie gets involved and doesn’t shirk anything and that’s what gets him his goals.

‘His movement has been good but this season he has started to enjoy forcing defenders to make mistakes by pressing them.

‘He is a bit of a predator at the moment.’