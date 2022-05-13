Portsmouth activate clause in Marcus Harness' contract amid interest from Swansea

The Blues forward was coming to the end of the three-year-deal he penned upon his arrival from Burton in 2019.

But with Pompey activating the right to keep the player for a further year to protect their asset, the 26-year-old remains on their books.

The contract extension, however, doesn’t guarantee Harness staying at PO4 into a fourth season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey forward Marcus Harness has signed a new contract with the Blues

Swansea have been linked with a summer move for the Republic of Ireland man, who could walk away for free upon the expiry of his new deal at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues are braced for that interest to be ramped up in the coming weeks – and would loathe to lose him for nothing in the future.

Explaining the decision to take up the option on Harness, Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club website that it made sense to retain Harness, who finished the 2021-22 season with 12 goals.

‘We want to keep together as many of the group that finished the season as possible,’ said Cowley.

‘In all of the successful teams I’ve worked with in the past, continuity has been a major factor in that.

‘We’re delighted to exercise the option for Marcus – and it was always going to be something that we took up.

‘He’s a key player in our team and has brought goals and assists, while he’s equally adept in a number of attacking positions.

‘We know that Marcus has the pace, athleticism and end product to shine beyond this level and he’s a real asset for our club.’