Portsmouth to face AFC Wimbledon in Trophy with potential Fratton return for duo
Pompey will meet AFC Wimbledon - and potentially a familiar face - at Fratton Park after tonight's draw on Sky Sports News.
Pompey have been handed a home meeting with AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
The Blues were paired with the Dons in the draw which took place live on Sky Sports News this evening, meaning a potential Fratton return for defender Lee Brown and keeper Alex Bass.
John Mousinho’s side were given a guaranteed match at Fratton Park after topping Southern Group E in the competition’s group stage
They then were matched with either Brighton under-21s, Charlton, AFC Wimbledon or Colchester in the next round - with AFC Wimbledon chosen to take on the League One leaders.
The match is due to be played week commencing Monday, December 4.