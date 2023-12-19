Portsmouth 0 AFC Wimbledon 1: Sasu opens scoring for the visitors
Pompey aim for a place in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park tonight.
The Blues are expected to make changes as they bid to set up a third round date with Oxford United in the new year.
We'll be building up to the game with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from under the lights at 7.45 as the Blues go for a place in the last 16 of the competition.
Pom
Scully confirmed on the bench
The winger's first squad involvement since August.
Wimbledon with the opener as Devlin loses the ball to Sasu - and then fires through a weak effort from Schofield to keep the ball out from the edge of the box.
Goal Wimbledon (Sasu)
Visitors take lead
Update
Nothing of note happened but Wimbledon have just had the game's first corner - headed well over by Pearce.
Wifi dropout
Apologies for the connection issue, but normal service should now resume.
Wimbledon get the game underway attacking the Fratton End.
Friends reunited
Lee Brown and Alex Bass back at Fratton for Wimbledon tonight. Brown starts with Bass on the bench. Award-winning physio Bobby Bacic also back at PO4
No Lowery
It was anticipated Tom Lowey would be involved tonight. Hearing he's been left out as a precaution - we'll ask John Mousinho about it after the game,