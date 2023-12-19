News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 0 AFC Wimbledon 1: Sasu opens scoring for the visitors

Pompey aim for a place in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:23 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 19:57 GMT
LIVE Pompey v AFC Wimbledon

The Blues are expected to make changes as they bid to set up a third round date with Oxford United in the new year.

We'll be building up to the game with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from under the lights at 7.45 as the Blues go for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

18:48 GMTUpdated 19:33 GMT

Scully confirmed on the bench

The winger's first squad involvement since August.

19:58 GMT

11

Wimbledon with the opener as Devlin loses the ball to Sasu - and then fires through a weak effort from Schofield to keep the ball out from the edge of the box.

19:56 GMT

Goal Wimbledon (Sasu)

Visitors take lead

19:53 GMT

Update

Nothing of note happened but Wimbledon have just had the game's first corner - headed well over by Pearce.

19:52 GMT

Wifi dropout

Apologies for the connection issue, but normal service should now resume.

19:51 GMT

00

Wimbledon get the game underway attacking the Fratton End.

19:39 GMT

Friends reunited

Lee Brown and Alex Bass back at Fratton for Wimbledon tonight. Brown starts with Bass on the bench. Award-winning physio Bobby Bacic also back at PO4

19:12 GMT

No Lowery

It was anticipated Tom Lowey would be involved tonight. Hearing he's been left out as a precaution - we'll ask John Mousinho about it after the game,

18:47 GMT

Nine changes for Pompey

18:35 GMTUpdated 18:37 GMT

