Portsmouth and Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez provides injury update while on international duty with England

The 19-year-old was a 73rd-minute substitute as England under-20s drew 1-1 with Italy at Chesterfield.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has made just one appearance for the Blues following his move from the Emirates.

He started the game against Cambridge United but hasn’t been used since, with a groin injury keeping him out of Danny Cowley’s past two match-day squads.

Azeez was expected miss the young Three Lions’ games against Italy and Czech Republic (October 11) because of the complaint.

But was deemed fit to join up with Andy Edwards’ side after making an early return to training at Roko,

Remaining with the England under-20’s until after the Czech Republic match, he will miss next Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Sutton United.