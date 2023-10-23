Portsmouth got the job done again in their first game after the international break, taking care of business at home to Carlisle United. They left it late, with Conor Shaughnessy scoring three minutes into stoppage time to secure all three points, but John Mousinho ’s men keep finding a way.

Pompey are now three points ahead of Oxford United in second, although they have played a game more at this point. More importantly, Portsmouth are eight points clear of Barnsley having played the same number of games. As Pompey look to continue their dominance, the EFL have published their team of the week, which is chosen based on WhoScored ratings. Take a look below to see how many Portsmouth players features.