Portsmouth and Derby-linked keeper Carl Rushworth swaps Brighton for Lincoln loan

The highly-rated 21-year-old has moved to Sincil Bank on a season-long loan following a similar spell at Walsall last term.

He joins Mark Kennedy’s ranks after being identified as a potential target of Blues boss Danny Cowley and new Derby manager Liam Rosenior.

However, The News understands Rushworth was not Pompey’s priority as they search for a replacement for Gavin Bazunu.

Indeed, the man the Seagulls ace replaces at the Imps – Josh Griffiths – remains Cowley’s focus.

Griffiths has returned to parent club West Brom following his loan spell at Sincil Bank last season.

He continues to train with the Baggies ahead of the new seaso but the Blues are expected to turn to the former Cheltenham loanee to answer their goalkeeping concerns.

Although, Cowley has also admitted he’s open-minded to Alex Bass staking his claim to be No1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton stopper Carl Rushworth had been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Rushworth kept 11 clean sheets in 43 games while on loan at Walsall last season.

He remains highly-thought-of at the Amex Stadium and has three years left on his existing contract.

However, seen as one for the future, boss Graham Potter wants him to get as much first-team experience as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming him to Lincoln, Kennedy said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that Carl has chosen us ahead of a host of League One clubs for this loan.

‘He is an outstanding goalkeeper, with all the attributes to play at the very highest level, and had a really impressive first loan in the EFL last season.