The victory at Fratton Park was the club’s first in four matches and only their second in 14 outings, with the three points alleviating some of the growing pressure on the south coast side.

However, Brown is keeping his feet firmly on the ground as Cheltenham arrive in PO4 in only three days time - a match that the former Bristol Rovers man has his sights firmly set on.

And the 31-year-old has encouraged his team-mates to do the same as they look to put their miserable form behind them to start climbing the League One table.

Pompey have leapfrogged Bolton to 13th in the table to bridge the gap between them and the relegation zone, while sitting eight points off the play-off places.

And speaking to The News he said: ‘Let’s not look too far ahead. Let’s just worry about Tuesday night and do everything we can to win that game. We can’t look too far ahead but it’s a good win and a well needed win but at the end of the day it’s only one win and it's gone now.

‘We need to worry about Tuesday now and not look too far into the future and let's see what we can do against Cheltenham and go from there.

Lee Brown has encouraged his Pompey team-mates not to get too carried away after victory against Bolton. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

‘When you’re on a bad run of form it’s sometimes about winning at all costs. I don’t think the first half was pretty and it looked like a team low on confidence but sometimes when you keep clean sheets and you don’t concede it sets you up for the second half and you’ve always got a chance.

‘Good teams don’t concede goals and if you want to be successful in this league you have to be solid. I think if you are solid you’ve always got a chance.’