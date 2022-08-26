Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clubs have until Thursday, September 1, to provide a response to the disciplinary action which relates to an incident that occurred in the 94th-minute of the second-round game.

Players from both teams were involved in a skirmish deep into injury-time following Declan Drysdale’s late challenge on Ronan Curtis.

The Newport player was booked by match referee John Busby for the tackle, with the Blues winger cautioned for his reaction.

A statement from the FA read: Newport County AFC and Portsmouth FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their English Football League Cup fixture on Tuesday 23 August 2022.

‘It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute.

‘Both clubs have until Thursday 1 September 2022 to provide a response’.

Newport won the game 3-2 and are away to Leicester in the third round.