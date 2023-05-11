News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Portsmouth and Preston transfer target Sam Smith shares thoughts on his future with Cambridge United contract set to expire

Pompey target Sam Smith has declared his love for Cambridge United – but admitted he’s unsure if he’ll be staying at the U’s.

By Mark McMahon
Published 11th May 2023, 17:16 BST- 2 min read

The striker – who bagged 14 goals this season – is out of contract at the Abbey Stadium and has a host of admirers.

John Mousinho is one of those enthusiasts, having worked with the 25-year-old during their time together at Oxford. The Blues head coach also checked out the front man in Cambridge’s recent 1-0 defeat to Burton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That loss wasn’t as costly as initially thought, with the U’s securing their League One status on the final day of the season thanks to a 2-0 win against Forest Green.

Most Popular

Smith netted a stunning ‘Marco Van Basten-esque’ volley to help Mark Bonner side beat the odds to stay up.

However, the former Reading trainee isn’t sure whether that was his final act from a 109-game and 35-goal spell at the Abbey Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about Cambridge’s survival and his future, Smith told cambridgeindependent.co.uk: ‘It’s a credit to everyone. It’s a credit to the staff, the fans, the players - every single person at the football club. Our whole aim was to stay in this league. It’s been a tough season, a lot of highs (and) a lot of lows. I just want to say a massive thank you to the fans for sticking by us.

‘There’s been a lot of hard times, especially with me with the fans. There are times where I’ve been the villain and it’s been difficult. Having such a good season last season and (although) I’ve finished (this season) strong, not being as effective, it’s been real hard.

Pompey have been monitoring Cambridge United's Sam Smith as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesPompey have been monitoring Cambridge United's Sam Smith as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Pompey have been monitoring Cambridge United's Sam Smith as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘The club is on the up. It’s got a great manager, staff and a new training ground (is coming). The stadium is getting improved and hopefully the budget is bigger next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘For me, personally, I don’t know what is going to happen but I love this football club. I love everyone here. Every time I wear the shirt I’m proud and I want to do my best so we’ll see what happens in the summer.’

Related topics:PortsmouthPrestonPompeyCambridgeJohn MousinhoOxfordBlues