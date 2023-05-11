Portsmouth and Preston transfer target Sam Smith shares thoughts on his future with Cambridge United contract set to expire
Pompey target Sam Smith has declared his love for Cambridge United – but admitted he’s unsure if he’ll be staying at the U’s.
The striker – who bagged 14 goals this season – is out of contract at the Abbey Stadium and has a host of admirers.
John Mousinho is one of those enthusiasts, having worked with the 25-year-old during their time together at Oxford. The Blues head coach also checked out the front man in Cambridge’s recent 1-0 defeat to Burton.
That loss wasn’t as costly as initially thought, with the U’s securing their League One status on the final day of the season thanks to a 2-0 win against Forest Green.
Smith netted a stunning ‘Marco Van Basten-esque’ volley to help Mark Bonner side beat the odds to stay up.
However, the former Reading trainee isn’t sure whether that was his final act from a 109-game and 35-goal spell at the Abbey Stadium.
Speaking about Cambridge’s survival and his future, Smith told cambridgeindependent.co.uk: ‘It’s a credit to everyone. It’s a credit to the staff, the fans, the players - every single person at the football club. Our whole aim was to stay in this league. It’s been a tough season, a lot of highs (and) a lot of lows. I just want to say a massive thank you to the fans for sticking by us.
‘There’s been a lot of hard times, especially with me with the fans. There are times where I’ve been the villain and it’s been difficult. Having such a good season last season and (although) I’ve finished (this season) strong, not being as effective, it’s been real hard.
‘The club is on the up. It’s got a great manager, staff and a new training ground (is coming). The stadium is getting improved and hopefully the budget is bigger next season.
‘For me, personally, I don’t know what is going to happen but I love this football club. I love everyone here. Every time I wear the shirt I’m proud and I want to do my best so we’ll see what happens in the summer.’