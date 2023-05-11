The striker – who bagged 14 goals this season – is out of contract at the Abbey Stadium and has a host of admirers.

That loss wasn’t as costly as initially thought, with the U’s securing their League One status on the final day of the season thanks to a 2-0 win against Forest Green.

Smith netted a stunning ‘Marco Van Basten-esque’ volley to help Mark Bonner side beat the odds to stay up.

However, the former Reading trainee isn’t sure whether that was his final act from a 109-game and 35-goal spell at the Abbey Stadium.

Speaking about Cambridge’s survival and his future, Smith told cambridgeindependent.co.uk: ‘It’s a credit to everyone. It’s a credit to the staff, the fans, the players - every single person at the football club. Our whole aim was to stay in this league. It’s been a tough season, a lot of highs (and) a lot of lows. I just want to say a massive thank you to the fans for sticking by us.

‘There’s been a lot of hard times, especially with me with the fans. There are times where I’ve been the villain and it’s been difficult. Having such a good season last season and (although) I’ve finished (this season) strong, not being as effective, it’s been real hard.

Pompey have been monitoring Cambridge United's Sam Smith as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘The club is on the up. It’s got a great manager, staff and a new training ground (is coming). The stadium is getting improved and hopefully the budget is bigger next season.

