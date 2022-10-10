Their 7-4 success over Reading in September 2007 represents the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history.

Incredibly, however, Wrexham and Barnet went one goal better on Saturday, sharing 12 of them, and a former Blues player was at the heart of it.

The high-flying Dragons rattled off a 7-5 success in a remarkable National League encounter at the Racecourse Ground.

The scoreline was 3-2 in Wrexham’s favour at half-time, having at one stage been trailing during an eventful opening 45 minutes.

The hosts’ Aaron Hayden grabbed an eighth-minute opener, only for Nicke Kabamba and Harry Pritchard to put Barnet in front with two goals in three minutes.

Yet Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin restored Wrexham’s lead ahead of the interval – and the goal-scoring was cranked up even more.

Idris Kanu levelled at 3-3, only for Mullin, Luke Young and Hayden to register three times in five minutes to hand the Welsh side a 6-3 advantage.

Pompey's David James and Reading's Marcus Hahnemann embrace following the epic 7-4 Premier League encounter in September 2007. Picture: Barry Coombs

Former Hawks striker Ollie Palmer made it 7-3 after 64 minutes – with the Bees reducing the deficit through Kabamba and Kanu both grabbing their second.

Ex-Pompey man Kabamba may have finished on the losing side, yet his scoring streak continues, taking his recent tally to six in four matches.

The 29-year-old, who joined Barnet this summer, now has nine for the season in the National League as he enjoys an eye-catching start to his time at The Hive.

The 12th-placed Bees are clearly the division’s entertainers, netting the joint-third most goals in the league, while possessing the worst defensive record.

As for Wrexham, who hit seven goals in a match for the first time in 27 years when they demolished Rotherham, they are currently in second place behind Notts County.

Benjani Mwaruwari was the hero when Pompey recorded their 7-4 triumph at Fratton Park in the Premier League in 2007.

The popular striker netted a hat-trick for Harry Redknapp’s side, with Hermann Hreidarsson, Niko Kranjcar, Sulley Muntari and an Ivar Ingimarsson own goal also getting on the scoresheet.

Reading replied through Stephen Hunt, Dave Kitson, Shane Long and a Sol Campbell own goal in front of a 20,102 crowd for a record which still exists.

