Louis Thompson has this week joined Stevenage following his Blues release at the end of the season.

His signing comes just 11 days after older sibling Nathan linked up with the newly-promoted League One side.

Nathan, who won the Checkatrade Trophy with Pompey, had previously joined Steve Evans’ men after his summer departure from Peterborough.

It ensures the Thompson brothers will be team-mates for the first time since April 2016 while at Swindon.

A 2-2 draw at Rochdale, in which both started, represented Nathan’s maiden goal that League One season – and a sending off for Louis.

Louis, who was on loan from Norwich at the time, subsequently returned to Carrow Road and later had loan spells at Shrewsbury and MK Dons, before joining Pompey in August 2021.

As for Nathan, in the ensuing seven years, he left Swindon for Fratton Park on a free transfer in June 2017, becoming Kenny Jackett’s first Blues signing.

Louis Thompson has found a new club since his Pompey release - Stevenage. And it reunites him with older brother Nathan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The right-back totalled 78 matches during a two-season Fratton Park spell, while his only goal arrived memorably at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

He headed home a late equaliser against Sunderland, with Jackett’s men going on to win via penalties when the March 2019 occasion finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Despite the Blues eager to keep the defender, he turned down the offer of a new contract in favour of seeking a Championship club – only to end up at League One rivals Peterborough.

Still, Nathan did reach the Championship for the 2021-22 campaign following promotion, and would amass 131 appearances and four goals during his time at London Road.

Nathan Thompson, who spent two seasons at Fratton Park until leaving in June 2019, has joined Stevenage. Picture: Joe Pepler

As for Louis, he arrived on the south coast almost two years after his brother left, thereby missing each other by a considerable distance.

Following a successful trial under Danny Cowley, the midfielder made 57 appearances and scored twice over the next two seasons, establishing himself as a popular performer.

His time at Pompey was hindered by a leg break in a freak incident against Bristol Rovers in August 2022, although he returned to total 19 appearances and one goal last term.

At the age of 28, Louis found himself without a club this summer – as did Nathan.